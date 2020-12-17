Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Remain 'On Good Terms Right Now' As They Enjoy Date Night In Boston!

How about some clam chowdah, Khloé Kardashian?! Or do you want to go pahk your cah near Hahvahd Yahd, maybe??

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is doing her thing in Boston, Massachusetts right now, joining BF Tristan Thompson there for a fun date night as he prepares to start his upcoming NBA season with his new team, the Boston Celtics!

According to a source who dished on the dinner date to E! News, the Good American founder and her man popped up at Zuma inside Boston’s Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday night.

There with an unknown third companion along for the ride, Khloé and the pro baller “walked in through the front of the Japanese-inspired restaurant and ate in the private dining room behind the chef’s kitchen, making for an intimate meal.” Oooh! Private dining rooms are always fun! Just so long as they aren’t filled with “mystery women,” right, Tristan?!

Tristan, who is fairly familiar with Boston considering his long tenure traveling there every year for his on-court career, had apparently “been to Zuma quite a few times in the past,” and lists it as one of his favorite spots in the city. So we can imagine that it’s no wonder that he wanted to impress Khloé, especially since she’s apparently been a little unsure about Boston ever since True Thompson‘s daddy signed his 2-year, $19 million deal with the famed basketball club.

Regardless, the big news here comes about their relationship. As if anything else matters! LOLz!

An insider spoke to the outlet about the work Tristan has continued to put in to show his commitment to Khloé, and it sounds like things are paying off:

“Tristan is very committed to Khloe and they are on good terms right now. He has done a lot of work to get their relationship to a good place. They are very much on the same page.”

Well that’s good to hear!

Even so, Khloé’s clear hesitation in embracing the Boston move still looms large in the background, doesn’t it?

Tristan will be more than 3,000 miles from home this season, and if the Revenge Body host really doesn’t intend to “uproot her life,” as sources have previously claimed, there’s going to be a lot of long-distance relationship pressure (and trust!) forced onto these two. Are they really ready for that?!

What say U, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about how you think things will play out for Khloé and Tristan this upcoming basketball season with your take down in the comments (below)…

