Khloé Kardashian Reflects On Intense Criticism Of Her Appearance & Admits She Got A Nose Job And Fillers

Khloé Kardashian is finally setting the record straight.

Most of the KarJenners have been the subject of plastic surgery rumors, but none of them have experienced more criticism and speculation than Khloé. Despite how upfront she’s been about her insecurities about her body and looks, people continue to leave nasty comments on her posts and accuse her of looking “unrecognizable.”

Of course, KoKo is well aware of the narrative surrounding her appearance. On Sunday’s final Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion, she cited it as the #1 criticism about her — and shared a surprising truth:

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ I’ve had one nose job!”

She went on:

“Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me! You’re the first person that’s ever asked me in an interview about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections. Not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

Wow, that’s some honesty right there. We have to appreciate the reality star for laying it all out on the table — especially when the rest of her family have almost certainly had similar cosmetic procedures, but gotten less criticism about it. (Kylie Jenner’s lip fillers come to mind.)

And the Good American founder then got even deeper, explaining:

“When the show first started, I was very secure. Then, during the first couple of seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I had, I think I had a good run of being secure. And then I think recently I’ve become, now, insecure again. So I guess it just goes, you know, up and down. There’s this crazy environment and culture on the internet of this bullying that is just so bad.”

She added:

“I was so confident and secure before the show. Season 1, I wouldn’t say I was famous. I was Kim’s sister, but I remember Kourtney and I would always be in the background of her photos and we loved it.”

Sadly, she felt her own insecurities when online critics (including ourselves) called her “fugly” or “all these crazy things,” she said:

“I became insecure because of everybody else telling me.”

After the reunion, she revealed that a clip package was cut from the episode that included a montage of bullying she’d experienced over the years. But the internet wasn’t the only place that she experienced such hurtful messages. She revealed that while she’s “immune” to ongoing questions about her paternity (specifically, the rumor that she’s the daughter of OJ Simpson), comparison to her sisters has affected her deeply:

“By people saying, questioning always, [that] I can’t be their equal sibling, it’s because of appearance. So that’s the part that’s always stung.”

The 36-year-old recalled:

“We did so many photoshoots where they would receive racks of clothes and I was told by so many different stylists — I was given about two or three pieces of clothing, that’s it — ‘not to worry because I’d be in the background anyways.’ … It was never a question. It was fact. And it was very blatant as well.”

What a difficult thing to open up about on TV — but we’re so glad she did. While it may be fair to critique the KarJenners for upholding an unattainable beauty standard (a claim which Kim denied during the episode), it’s also more than fair to point out that Khloé has faced a near unendurable amount of scrutiny, speculation, criticism, and unwanted opinions about her looks.

And like some other famous women who came up in the early 2000s — such as Britney Spears and Paris Hilton — the media (us included) could be savagely unkind to her. We mean, Khlo was only 23 years old when KUWTK began. She’s been dealing with the negative affects of the spotlight for most of her adult life.

All we can do is apologize, and hope that we are all building a kinder media landscape than the one Khloé first entered. And if the KarJenners are upholding an unattainable beauty standard, it’s worth examining the ways the rest of us pressured them into that box, too.

[Image via E!/YouTube]