Scott Disick Has Khloé Kardashian's Back After A Nasty Commenter Tries To Diss Her!

Don’t come for Khloé Kardashian — or Scott Disick will get you!

A nasty Instagram commenter learned that the hard way (and the funny way) on Thursday night, when they called out Khloé on her own page and got told off by the Flip It Like Disick star!

It all started on Thursday afternoon, when the Revenge Body host posed in a series of pics in a curve-hugging blue ensemble that included a shot in the back seat of a Rolls-Royce, as you can see (below):

Wow!

NGL, that’s impressive — and sexy!

The aforementioned commenter wasn’t feeling it, so they blurted out this tried and true (and wholly unoriginal) line:

“Who is she?!”

Ugh. Really?!

Yeah, yeah, we get your POV commenter, you totally don’t know who the Kardashians are because you pay attention to real news and not people who are famous for being famous, you’re far too cool, blah blah.

NO ONE IS BUYING IT!

The KarJenner fam has been around for two decades! They’re not going anywhere! We’re not saying you have to care about them! Just saying it’s been time people stop trying to low-key shade them by pretending they’ve never heard of the family or something. It’s 2021, that doesn’t work any more!

Anyways, Scott had some fun with it and gave a briefer and better response than the one we just delivered here, commenting in response (below):

“Who isn’t she? That’s the question!”

Ha!

Something tells us Todd Kraines might be able to answer that question! LOLz!!!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram/Scott Disick/Instagram]