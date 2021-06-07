Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Criticism After Being Compared To An 'Alien'

It is NOT Khloé Kardashian‘s day!

After being labeled a “hypocrite” on Twitter this week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was again met with criticism over a recent ad. On Sunday, one user took to the platform and commented on a video of Khloé’s commercial with Nurtec ODT, a prescription migraine medication, sharing some thoughts on her physical appearance.

The message read:

“Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”

Over 1,000 people liked the tweet, and by Monday, even promoted a response from Koko herself! Clapping back, True Thompson‘s momma defended the campaign, while ALSO putting the commenter in their place:

“sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence,” she tweeted on June 7. “I [sic] R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked.”

Khloé, who has been open about suffering from migraines on KUWTK, later responded to a fan who agreed, stating:

“I’ve been suffering since the 6 grade. This is the first time ever that I found a medication that has consistently worked for me. I’ve tried everything. All I want to do is help even a handful of peps [sic]. So if others want to be mean… I’ll take it as long as I can help some others.”

And continued by sharing her advice on dealing with online toxicity:

“Mute/block anyone and everyone that you need to in order for you to be mentally strong. U R listening to people that would never say half of the things they say on the Internet to your face. And if it gets too heavy, take a social break. You R incredible and absolutely beautiful.”

No stranger to the backlash, the 36-year-old left her Twitter followers with this final message:

“Happy Monday angels! I hope you guys have a fantastic day filled with blessings! Block out the negativity. Block out the people that are cruel. Remember they are fighting their own issues. Respond with kindness “

Snap, snap!!

As we touched on at the very beginning, Khlo has already been on the receiving end of some hate — and it’s only Monday! The reality TV star had posted to her Instagram Story about plastic pollution, only to be met with tweets about her excessive promotion of single-use products on her social media pages — need we remind Perezcious readers of all of the plastic balloons on display at every family event!

Girl is really gonna need her migraine meds after all this drama, especially on top of her own troubles with Tristan Thompson and an alleged baby momma!

