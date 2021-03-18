Khloé Kardashian Gets Candid About Critics Who Keep Commenting On Her Changing Appearance!

It’s no secret that Khloé Kardashian’s appearance has been the topic of discussion for a while now — especially with many social media users constantly swarming her comments about her face looking different. Well, now it seems like she’s finally done with everyone’s hate and looking for a hint of understanding.

On Tuesday, TikTok user @mackincasey slammed The Daily Mail for posting side-by-side pics of the 36-year-old reality star from 2021 and 2007 to display how she may look “unrecognizable” from over a decade ago. Well, it looks like Khloé appreciated the defense as she took to the Instagram comments of @kardashianvideo, who reposted the visual, to express how she feels about these stories.

“I don’t want anyone to kiss my ass. I’m not asking for that. But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone’s soul and confidence.”

The Good American founder then mentioned how she’s “so very grateful and appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing story’s [sic] simply for clickbait” before adding:

“Defending someone, Especially when we don’t know one another makes me heart happy. That’s the person I am. I like to defend what is right. Thank you everyone for you sweet comments and thank you @mackincasey for being so kind.”

We’re pretty sure you just made his day a whole lot better, KoKo! And we love to see some kindness being expressed on the internet. Ch-ch-check out the video in question (below):

As we mentioned, Khloé is no stranger to disparaging remarks about her looks. In an interview with Elle, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians mainstay opened up about how she’s stopped letting the hate get to her:

“At first, [mean comments] would definitely bug me, and I’m like, what in the world? I would never take my time to shame someone or be negative. I only comment nice and positive things. At first, I would let stuff like that affect me. And now I really don’t care. Maybe if I’m having a bad day. But typically, I would say 90 percent of the time, it doesn’t affect me.”

However, Khloé said she wasn’t afraid to still clap back now and then:

“Sometimes I have to fuck with people a little bit. I try not to! I try to behave, but sometimes they’re just asking for it.”

That’s for sure! And the momma of True Thompson certainly isn’t shy about it. In August, the star couldn’t contain herself after a follower’s comment, which read “who is that on the right,” suggested she looked almost unrecognizable in a pic with her daughter. Khloé swiftly fired back with:

“Your new step mother. Be nice or get grounded.”

She has also previously replied to a troll who asked, “why do you look so different in all your photos?” The TV personality joked that the change was “from my weekly face transplant clearly.”

