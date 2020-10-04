Khloé Kardashian Seemingly Claps Back At Social Media Shade Over Her Ever-Changing Look

Khloé Kardashian is sick of you bull s**t!

Or maybe more accurately, she just doesn’t understand how people can so constantly focus on things like her ever-changing look, when there are so many better things to do? At least, that’s the case she’s making now in a new series of tweets published across several days over the weekend! Here we go…

Related: Tots And Pears To Khloé Kardashian For This One!

The Good American founder is no stranger to social media controversy, and she found some once again on Friday afternoon when she popped up on Instagram with this “heat wave” post and new, sleek look (below):

Not gonna lie, that body suit is fire!

But almost immediately, fans and social media followers did what they always do, and got dirty in the comments section calling out Khloé’s ever-changing, never-the-same look and features.

Reaction was swift, and included these comments (below):

“She looks different every week lmao” “What in the Ariana grande is this” “Money spent well” “KHLOE????”

Yikes!!!

Never one to take it sitting down, though, the Revenge Body star opted to get her own form of revenge on the commenters this time around — by, uhh, living well! True Thompson‘s momma went in on those criticizing her without so much as calling them out by name, offering this little series of tweets up to the world in response (below):

“I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be,” the reality TV star started in on, before adding how “time is precious,” and she was content to be “spending it on happy things.”

Inneresting!!! So, like, she didn’t come out and say it, but that’s definitely a shot across the bow at people who apparently have nothing better to do (or so she says) than call her out on IG, right?? Hmmm…

Related: Khloe And Tristan Are ‘Already Acting Like A Married Couple’ Again…

And on Sunday morning, Khloé was back at it again, only this time she had a far more faith-based approach to the whole thing, as you can see (below):

May we always look for the good. May we always give God thanks even in the darkest of times. He has a reason!! We must have faith and trust in Him. I pray you all are having a blessed day. Stay surrounded by what makes your heart happy ???? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 4, 2020

Pay attention. Stay present. This moment right now is what matters! Collect your memories and hold them in your heart. Put your phone down from time to time and LIVVVEEEEEE. Really live!! ???? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 4, 2020

Well OK then!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! What do U make of Khlo-money low-key calling out her social media critics (again)?!

More importantly, what do U make of the reality TV star and beauty icon having to again deal with more criticism about her ever-changing look?? Is this her issue to figure out, or is she just getting trolled at this point?!?!

Sound OFF with your take on everything about Khloé and all the related drama here, down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Instar]