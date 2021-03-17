Kim Shares Never-Before-Seen Rob Kardashian Pics As Fam Celebrates His Birthday!

The Kardashian family is showing Rob Kardashian some love with some never-before-seen pics for his 34th birthday!

On Wednesday, the famous crew rallied on social media to honor the day with some special tributes. Sister Kim Kardashian posted a rare new photo of the reality star “dancing the night away” at what appeared to be Kim’s 40th birthday trip to a private island in Bora Bora. In the snapshot, Rob looks to be singing and dancing in a silk button-down shirt, T-shirt, shorts, and baseball cap. The SKIMs founder also wrote:

“Happy Birthday Robbie! We’ve made so many amazing memories this last year that will fill my heart for a lifetime. I’ll never forget this night a few months ago dancing the night away (yes people I danced) and our boat & whale and even shark adventures LOL The way our daughters are besties warms my heart so much! I love you more than anything and am always here for you! I am so tempted to screenshot just some of our group family chat to give people a glimpse of the crazy funny insane person you are!! I LOVE YOU @robkardashianofficial.”

Awww! Ch-ch-check out the pic (below)!

The TV personality also posted some throwback videos and images of the pair on her Instagram Story, writing:

“I love you so much and can’t imagine life without you!”

AWWW!

Khloé Kardashian posted a black-and-white photo from when the two were kids, saying:

“Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!!! You’ve been my best friend since the minute you were born and we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime together.”

The Good American creator continued:

“I want you to know how proud I am to be your sister. PROUD!!!! I would do anything for you! You are my best friend! The funniest guy I know! Literally, I always end up crying from laughter when I’m with you. Never change your sweet and hysterical spirit!! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Grow strong, powerful and independent. You got this Bob!”

The momma of True Thompson concluded the post with:

“You are enough! You always will be!! I will love you forever and always. Tonight, we drink like kings!!! *** said in my best @robkardashianofficial voice***”

So sweet, KoKo!

Big sis Kourtney Kardashian called her little bro her “soulmate,” sharing what appeared to be a more recent-looking shot of Rob hugging her.

“Happy Birthday to my actual soulmate @robkardashianofficial. You are one of a kind, make us all laugh until we cry, with the ultimate sweetness and memories to last us until all eternity. I am so blessed to call you my brother. I love you for life and after.”

As for momager Kris Jenner, she penned a lengthy note to her son, along with a montage of clips of Rob on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Happy birthday to my funny boy @robkardashianofficial who is the light of our lives!!! You make us laugh constantly and are always so loyal and supportive to us all. Rob you are the greatest daddy, son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend!!! You are the kindest most thoughtful, generous soul I know and I am beyond blessed to be your mom. I’m so proud of the man you have grown into and I am in awe watching you as a Dad… you are truly the best most incredible daddy to Dream. You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you. Have a magical day.”

Love it!

Well, we hope you enjoy your birthday, Rob! And let us know, guys, what U think about this new pic of the birthday boy in the comments (below)!

