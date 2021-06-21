Khloé Kardashian Reveals How Rob Is Doing Amid Blac Chyna Drama & New Romance!

Even though he’s living life away from the spotlight, Rob Kardashian continues to make his comeback and enjoy better mental health — and now, an improved dating outlook, too.

Khloé Kardashian spoke about Rob’s growth and personal development during Sunday night’s wildly popular second part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion. During the chat, she revealed interesting tidbits about the Arthur George founder’s love life, and shared details about his daughter, Dream Kardashian.

The updates came after reunion after-show host Andy Cohen pointed out that Rob had enjoyed a brief re-emergence on the family’s reality show, appearing several times on air — and looking great while doing it! — over the last few seasons. Khloé acknowledged that, but went on to explain how things went deeper for Rob, saying (below):

“I think he just needed a break. I think also a lot of his personal relationships really — it’s not so much about physical appearance, it’s a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him or how he felt they might of used him to get to certain areas or levels. I think that really affected him, ’cause my brother is such a lover and has the most incredible heart and personality.”

Inneresting… Care to name names, Khlo?!

And while Andy noted that it sounds like Rob “can start fresh” after all these years, the Revenge Body host added more:

“I know Rob is feeling really good about himself right now and he’s working really hard on himself.”

Aww!

Still, as the Bravo host himself explicitly noted, it’s “complicated” how Rob has to co-parent with someone who is “suing the entire family.” To her credit, the Good American founder took that question head-on, speaking about her family’s interactions with 4-year-old Dream:

“I’m sure it is [complicated], but we could only imagine how hard that is. And I know he feels really guilty about that, so none of us ever make him feel bad about it. [Dream is] one of the most incredible little girls in the entire world and we never blur the two. We separate completely, and we respect that Chyna is the mother of Dream and we’ll always respect that that’s her position. And so, we never try to bleed that or make Rob feel anymore guilty, ’cause that’s out of his control.”

Still, that lawsuit has been a long, drawn-out thing. Can’t be easy!

One other juicy little tidbit of note: Rob is currently dating! When Andy asked, Khloé offered up a simple “yes” in response, but wouldn’t go further than that with details.

Good for him!

Ultimately, it sounds like Rob is doing very well, even far away from the reality TV cameras. Love to see it!

What do U make of his continued resurgence, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)!

[Image via C. Smith/WENN/Avalon]