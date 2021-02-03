Rob Kardashian Has Found 'A Purpose' As He Focuses On Daughter Dream!

Rob Kardashian is living his best life in 2021 — and it all has to do with a renewed focus on mental health and the presence of his adorable daughter!

The Keeping Up With The Kardahsians star still keeps a much lower public profile than his famous sisters, of course. Slowly but surely, though, he continues to come out of his shell in public. And now, we’re hearing GREAT news about his mindset and current emotional state that have us so optimistic for the future!

According to an insider who knows the lay of the land around Rob’s life, the 33-year-old is really settling into life as a dad to daughter Dream Kardashian while also keeping a positive focus on his own health and wellness.

The insider dished (below):

“He’s doing a lot better and continues to focus on his health. He has found a happier place where he is focused on Dream and all the joy she brings. He wants to be the best dad possible and doesn’t want to let her down. It has helped him find a pathway forward and a purpose.”

That’s huge!

Having a purpose like fatherhood must be bringing out the best in Rob. We love to see it!

We love to hear how he and Dream are both hanging out with his extended family “a lot more,” too, according to the insider. It’s important for Dream to grow up with all of her cousins, of course. And it’s also important for Rob to maintain healthy relationships with his sisters. Sounds like 2021 is starting so well for him!

The insider added more in their convo with E! News, revealing (below):

“He loves being able to spend time with Dream and seeing her with her cousins. He spends a lot of the time with the family and the kids, and he’s been around a lot more. He wants to do things for Dream and for himself. Rob is still especially close to Khloe. Dream and True get together for playdates and Rob and Khloe are always in touch.”

No surprise there! Rob and big sis Khloé Kardashian have always been especially close, even when he was far more reclusive in the past. So it’s nice to see their daughters will grow up together and be close, too!

True Thompson isn’t the only niece who is enjoying Uncle Rob’s resurgence, either!

Ch-ch-check out this adorable pic he shared of himself with Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster to celebrate the little girl’s third birthday on Monday:

Awww! Too cute!!!

What do U make of all this good news regarding Rob’s coming-out party as a passionate Dad, y’all?? You love to see it!

Fatherhood is truly a gift, and it’s comforting to know he’s taking it in every day like this.

Keep goin’, Rob! Sounds like things are great!

