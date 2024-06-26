Khloé Kardashian Says Kim Is 'So Good' At Being a Bitch! OUCH! 

Forget Kim and Kourtney Kardashian‘s beef — now Kim is fighting with Khloé!

In a sneak peek of Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the sisters were caught fighting about who was doing a better job hanging out with friends. Seriously! Hah!

In the episode, Kourtney gave the SKIMS founder the honor of hosting the family’s Christmas Eve party and they all headed to Aspen to enjoy a winter vacation. But while there, Kim and KoKo couldn’t see eye to eye. At one point while sitting around a dinner table with Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kimmy Kakes told the Good American founder:

“It’s not to critique, it’s just to say I felt — I just felt the energy. You never go out. I was so excited. She came to a Lifers dinner. This is like, they were so excited.”

The “Lifers” are a group of the American Horror Story star’s closest friends, such as Allison Statter, Simone Harouche, Sarah Meyer Michaelson, Zoe Winkler Reinis, Lindsay May, and Ashley Kassan. Kim gave them an Instagram shoutout last year:

They were all pumped to see the 39-year-old, but Kim didn’t think her sis was very invested during the event. But the mom of two saw things very differently, arguing:

“Kim was antisocial. I’m with all of her friends…”

Kim clapped back:

“Antisocial? I’m hanging out talking.”

But apparently, because Kim was surrounded by her closest pals, it didn’t count the same? Khloé fired back:

“No, with your same Lifers. I was with new people, I’m schmitzing, socializing. I was as with the people as I could be. And it still wasn’t good enough for you.”

Oof! Kim condescendingly dished out:

“And I am so proud of you.”

SHADY!!

In a confessional, Khlo-money reflected:

“Kim’s just trying to be a bitch right now and that’s something Kim is so good at. Like if she wants to hurt you, she will go for the jugular.”

Yikes! They’re clearly not on the best terms right now! But also, this has to be one of the most ridiculous Kardashian arguments we’ve seen in a while! LOLz! Watch it all HERE!

Reactions?!? Sound OFF (below)!

