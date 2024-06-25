Shanna Moakler Is Talking MAD S**t About The Kardashians Again!

If there’s one thing you can rely on Shanna Moakler for, it’s talking s**t about the Kardashians.

The former Miss USA is once again sounding off on the famous family — who are, unfortunately for her, kinda sorta part of her family now! During an interview with People published on Tuesday, she told the outlet:

“[I] don’t have to like the f**king Kardashians, and I’m honestly sick of talking about them.”

Yet she still continues to do so…

Since her ex-husband Travis Barker married Kourtney Kardashian, the model has made it clear how much she dislikes the first family of reality TV. From accusing Kourt and Trav of using cash to bribe her kids Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, to hate her, to claiming she caught Travis and Kim making plans to have sex… And SO much more. She just can’t seem to STOP talking about them! Ha!

The 49-year-old added:

“As I stand here today, as a mature woman who’s gone through all that … I do not give a f**k what anyone thinks of me anymore. I’m proud of who I am.”

She continued:

“I’m more than just the ex-wife of famous men. I was Miss USA at 19. I’m smart. Every part I’ve ever got in any movie, or every show I hosted or auditioned for, I worked my f**king ass off to get.”

In addition to her two kids with Travis, she also shares 25-year-old Atiana with ex-fiancé Oscar de la Hoya. But don’t think she and her exes team up for co-parenting… At least not her and the Blink-182 drummer:

“I don’t have a relationship with Travis, but I think that’s OK. I don’t feel like it’ll be like that forever, but I feel like right now — I think that’s where we are at in our evolution, and maybe in the future, it’ll change.”

Well, after everything she’s said about him and his wife’s family, it might be hard to get back on friendly terms! But as for now, she doesn’t “care about her exes” … At least while she navigates her parents’ deaths.

Oof.

Yeah, Shanna is going through some stuff. But she has to understand, the reason everyone expects her to s**t-talk the Kardashians instead of talking about her own accomplishments is, well… it’s what she’s been doing. It’s a hole she dug for herself, and it’ll be up to her to get out by doing cool things and no longer mentioning them!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

