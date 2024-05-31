Kim & Kourtney Kardashian SHUT DOWN Feud Rumors! So What's Really Going On Then??

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian want to make it clear they don’t “hate” each other — despite their constant feuding!

As you know, the sisters got into a heated fight over Kim’s partnership with Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney felt the SKIMS founder copied the aesthetic of her and Travis Barker’s wedding. Of course, there were theories that their feud wasn’t about copying each other. Many speculated the real issue was over the fact that Kourtney is resentful that Travis once thought Kim was “hot” when the pair met in 2006. The Blink-182 drummer shut down the theory.

The drama between Kourtney and Kim continued last season when the American Horror Story star claimed there was a group chat called “Not Kourtney,” where the Poosh creator’s friends and family talked about her behind her back. Ouch. Now, Kourt revealed on the new episode of the show on Thursday that she had no idea their argument over the phone was being revealed! She said:

“They think we hate each other. Also, I so badly wanted to be like, by the way, I never knew that call was filmed. I just had a feeling that it was filmed after the fact. She was like, ‘Yeah,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re not using it.’”

However, Kourtney admitted the footage was “too good not to use” in the end. And, of course, the phone call only fueled the rumors of their nasty feud. But according to Kourtney, there is no bad blood between them! She insists it was nothing more than a sister squabble! She said in a confessional:

“The phone call, people got really analytical and deep. We’re sisters, I think people forget. They always say on our show, like, ‘How are they going to get through it?’ and they pick sides and everyone gets really riled up. I’m sure a lot of people have had crazy fights with their siblings. Maybe ours are more extreme, I’m not sure.”

Yeah, we would say it was “extreme!” She literally called Kim everything from “egotistical” to a “f**king witch!” In no way, did it seem like a normal sibling fight to us! In fact, these two just didn’t seem to like each other by that point! Yet Kourt says that is not the case! Even Kim would agree with her sister! She chimed in on the drama, saying it was a “huge misconception” that they hated each other:

“The thing about Kourtney and I, no matter how crazy things are, no matter what’s going on, if she needs something I’m there, if I need something she’s there. We’ll always be that way no matter what we’re going through.”

Hmm. Well, at least things have calmed down between them now. But it’s hard to believe they weren’t feuding there for a while! Watch Kim and Kourtney talk about their drama (below):

