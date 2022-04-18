Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Having 'Tough' Conversations With Scott Disick About Kourtney Split

For a lot of old school Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are OTP. And clearly that’s how Scott felt about it, too!

In last week’s premiere episode of the new Kardashians series on Hulu, the wayward baby daddy opened up about how he felt like he lost Kourt “as a best friend,” emotionally admitting in a confessional:

“Now we’re really just more of co-parenters. I would say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

But it seemed to help to speak to almost-sister-in-law/longtime party pal Khloé Kardashian about his true feelings now that it’s been made clear that his ex has moved on for good amid her connection with Travis Barker.

He told Khloé:

“Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to like, finally be able to move on.”

For years, to hear him tell it, he was being given mixed signals by Kourt’s inner circle. He explained:

“I always had her friends or our family in my ear kind of like, ‘Don’t worry, honey, eventually you guys will figure it out,’ and, ‘You’ll get back together one day.’ So, my foot was always halfway in the door.”

It certainly seemed from the outside that he’s the one who chose to keep stepping out with that other foot though and date extremely young models. But you know what? As long as he’s finally moving on for real — and even admitting he needs someone closer to his own age! — it’s nice to see.

A fan of Khlo’s thought so, too, messaging her over the weekend:

“That conversation with You and Scott was WOW! He has grown so much!! You are amazing khloe. We can all relate… what a great and extremely hard honest and open conversation.”

The single mom, whose own relationship issues are going to be shown in depth on the series as well, opened up to the fan about how hard but important those kind of honest convos can be, responding:

“Tough position to be in but we are all a family and communication can fix anything.”

Hear, hear!

It does seem like, while the Kourtney/Scott romance will never be a thing again — sorry, KUWTK shippers! — a lot has been fixed for Scott. From what we hear, the 38-year-old is actually getting serious with his new girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson! Wow! (And yes, the 27-year-old is still younger but closer in age than anyone he’s dated in a very long time!)

We’re glad this extended fam is still able to talk things out — and that they’re doing it on camera again!

