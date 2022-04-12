Scott Disick Says He'd Rather Deal With Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Than Be Iced Out Of The Family!

There’s no question the last year has been a tough time for Scott Disick.

The Talentless founder remains a popular source of comedic relief in the KarJenner empire, transitioning in his on-air role from their Keeping Up With The Kardashians run to their new Hulu series set to debut on Thursday.

But that doesn’t mean things are going so well for the man affectionately known as Lord Disick. As we’re learning now, based on early screenings of the premiere episode of The Kardashians on the streaming service, moving on from ex Kourtney Kardashian has been a struggle! Of course, the couple was together for years, and has three children together. But while they have a lot of history, the relationship has been over for a while now, and the Poosh founder has since moved on with her new fiancé Travis Barker.

In the series premiere of the fam’s much-anticipated new show, Kourtney gets real about the sticky situation with Scott. Opening up in a discussion about her love life, the interior design aficionado first explained how things just kind of came together for her and Travis:

“[Travis] was one of my closest friends for probably 8 years. We used to work out together all the time. We fell in love and now he’s my boyfriend.”

While that is super sweet (!!!), the Flip It Like Disick alum has been left in the lurch. Scott doesn’t have much family outside of his extremely close connection to the KarJenner clan. So when he wasn’t invited to the family BBQ in the first episode, he was worried about being iced out.

Kim Kardashian explained as much in a scene at the BBQ, telling her older sister:

“It’s everything he was always afraid of, ‘I don’t have any family, you’re my only family,’ and now it’s coming true.”

But the Poosh prodigy wasn’t feeling it, and responded to Kim and the rest of the group by taking this stand:

“Hold on guys, Scott and I have been broken up for seven years and I gave him 10 years before that. So why is everyone making such a big deal about this? Let’s just not hate on a girl who finally knows what she deserves.”

Wow!

Kourtney is definitely not wrong. But also, we can certainly see how things would seem to be difficult from Scott’s perspective, too! It’s a tough one! In his first appearance on screen in the middle of the series premiere, the 38-year-old reality TV veteran takes to a confessional booth, where he lays out his situation as he sees it:

“For the first time in my life it’s finally starting to change. Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.”

And he’s apparently thinking about having a happily ever after of his own. When asked if he was open to having “a real loving relationship” with someone in the future, Scott said:

“If I want to find someone real and serious that I’d want to spent my life with, it would have to be somebody … [in their] upper 20s. Not over 30 … whatever … 30, whatever it is. If I love somebody, doesn’t matter their age.”

That’s for sure…. Coming from a man who’s dated teenagers well into his 30s.

Later in the episode, Scott shows his vulnerability to close pal Khloé Kardashian. Telling Kourt’s younger sister about his concerns over not being invited to the family BBQ, Scott explains:

“Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don’t have another family to go to.”

Ugh! This makes us feel kind of sad for him, not gonna lie.

Scott then tells the Revenge Body host that he’d rather be around Kravis “then not at all” if it means he can still maintain his close connection to the family. Opening up deeper to Khloé, he also reveals how difficult it’s been to see his baby momma move on from him emotionally as well as physically:

“I always had her friends or our family in my ear kind of like, ‘Don’t worry honey, eventually you guys will figure it out and you’ll get back together one day.’ My foot was always halfway in the door. It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically. … Losing her as a best friend [and becoming] just more co-parents is probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

Ouch.

All that said, he does deserve a little bit of credit for at least owning up to some of the s**t he has put Kourtney through. Speaking candidly about some of his unacceptable past actions towards Kourt, Scott said:

“I felt like I did so much wrong to her over so many years, I felt super guilty and felt like if she ever needed me for any reason whatsoever, I’d be there to make it up to her. Kourtney has [the] right to despise me and the way I treated her, because it was horrible.”

