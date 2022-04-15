Scott Disick 'Wants To Settle Down' & Cut Ties With Other Women To Focus On His New Model Girlfriend!

Have mercy!

Scott Disick is settling into a relationship with new girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson, and he’s apparently getting pretty seriously about the 27-year-old model way faster than we’d anticipated! So, hey, good for him!

The 38-year-old Flip It Like Disick alum has, of course, been the focus of quite a bit of attention lately following ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s romantic relationship with drummer Travis Barker. As we’ve previously reported, Scott’s continued relationship with Kourt and the rest of the KarJenner clan is at the center of all the drama. But less focused on — until now — is his connection to Donaldson!

An insider close to the Talentless founder spoke to E! News about his chemistry with the model. In a report published on Thursday afternoon, the insider explained Scott saw enough in Rebecca to ghost some of the other women he’d been seeing, intent on pursuing her alone:

“He cut all ties with other women he was seeing and talking to, to focus on his relationship with Rebecca. He really likes her and wants a long term girlfriend.”

Well that’s always a key sign! In fact, seeing the Poosh founder move on so strongly with the Blink-182 rocker actually kind of motivated Scott! The insider dropped this bombshell about Lord Disick’s search for love:

“Scott seeing Kourtney so happy in a relationship was a turning point for him. He wants the same and wants to settle down.”

What?!

This is Scott Disick we’re talking about, right?? The guy who wouldn’t go all-in with Kourtney, and then dated a succession of barely-legal models and socialites while partying the whole way through?! Now he wants to get serious?? Truly, this gives a whole new meaning (and time) to the term “cuffing season”!

As for Donaldson specifically, Scott apparently “totally hit it off” with the 27-year-old after their first night out. So much so, in fact, that he brought her to the red carpet premiere of The Kardashians last Thursday. That’s a big move!

Kourt’s family hasn’t interacted with the leggy brunette very much, though. The insider explained:

“She hasn’t engaged much with the family but everyone has said she is very sweet.”

So, that’s nice! Perezcious readers should also recall how Scott’s recent relationship journey on the fam’s Hulu show has been pointing to this development. In the premiere episode of the streaming series, Scott gets candid about his love life, saying:

“So, if I want to find somebody real and serious, and someone I would actually spend my life with, it would have to be somebody…”

Ever the blunt one, Khloé Kardashian then cuts him off to tell it like it is:

“More age-appropriate.”

And Scott acquiesces:

“Yeah, like upper 20s.”

Later, in a confessional, he explained more about expanding his search for somebody more compatible:

“Thirty, over 30, I don’t care. Whatever it is, If I love somebody, it doesn’t matter their age.”

Uh-huh…

Rebecca is 27, like we noted (above), so it would seem Lord Disick is getting a little bit closer to Khloé’s helpful suggestion. Anyways, what do U think about this reporting regarding Scott’s suddenly-serious romantic desires, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)!

