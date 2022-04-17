Travis Barker Delivers SAVAGE Response To Critic Who Judged His & Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA!

Travis Barker won’t stand for any negative comments about his and Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA!

As fans have witnessed, the couple has not been able to keep their hands off each other ever since they got together in early 2021, even displaying their love for one another often on the ‘gram and the red carpet for high-profile events like the Grammys and Oscars. We mean, Kourtney and Travis are practically the king and queen of public displays of affection at this point! But of course, there are some people who have had enough of their over-the-top lovefests…

On Saturday, the Blink-182 drummer shared two pictures of himself working out to promote his brand Barker Wellness. So it was not one of the duo’s usual lovey-dovey snaps, which a social media user noticed and pointed out in the comments section. They wrote:

“No kardashian finger up the ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore? Slacking.”

Related: Kendall Jenner Used To Encourage Kourtney To ‘Every Day’ For YEARS To Go Out With Travis!



Well, Travis apparently saw the unnecessary remark and decided to clap back. And boy, he did NOT hold back in his response! Along with a middle finger emoji, he wrote:

“Still got the finger up the ass, and my intestines, were totally nude and full pda with my fiancée.”

Damn! You can ch-ch-check out the NSFW interaction (below):

This is not the first time that someone has judged Kravis for their PDA. As you may recall, Scott Disick got caught sending a super shady toward the pair when her other ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima posted a screenshot of a direct message from the Talentless founder, in which he trash-talked about some paparazzi pictures of Kourt and Travis kissing on a boat. He sent at the time:

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

However, Younes was not having it! The 28-year-old model then responded to the message, saying:

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS I ain’t your bro.”

Of course, Kourtney and Travis saw the exchange. At the time, the 46-year-old drummer reacted with an image of a laughing image of Ray Liotta in GoodFella while she posted a Bible verse on Twitter.

John 15:7

If you remain in me and my words

remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 31, 2021

But in the premiere episode of The Kardashians, viewers got to see her address the shocking incident with Scott IRL. The Poosh founder said in a confessional:

“When I was in Italy with Travis on our summer vacation, I woke up to a text from Scott saying, ‘I am so sorry. I DM’d your ex-boyfriend who I can’t stand. He sent me a screenshot of it and said he posted it on his story.”

While Scott offered to apologize to Travis, she was still not happy with the situation and wrote back:

“This is despicable.”

It’s safe to say when it comes to criticism about their PDA, Kravis does not want to hear it! Thoughts on Travis’ clap back, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram, Billboard/YouTube]