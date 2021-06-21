Khloé Kardashian Reacts To Tana Mongeau Trying To Spread NEW Tristan Thompson Rumors!

Tana Mongeau is in Khloé Kardashian‘s crosshairs after a wayward Sunday night tweet about allegedly partying with Tristan Thompson went viral on the social media network!

The drama all started at just about the same time as part two of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special was wrapping up on E!, with host Andy Cohen thanking the famous fam for their time and insight.

Literally minutes later — 4 minutes, to be exact — the ever-controversial 22-year-old internet personality tweeted a claim that the Boston Celtics star was front-and-center for her big Saturday night bash:

“all i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees”

…following it up with an attack on his parenting:

“like babe where’s true”

all i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees like babe where’s true — oops (@tanamongeau) June 21, 2021

Oof!

So normally hitting up a party wouldn’t be that big of a deal, but with Tristan’s checkered partying history, it’s certainly enough to raise eyebrows. ICYMI, part two of the KUWTK reunion dealt with Tristan, Jordyn Woods, and that whole 2019 cheating scandal. So the timing could not have been a coincidence!

And now we know just how Khloé feels about Tana’s shady post!

One KarJenner fan tweeted in response to Tana’s True Thompson call-out and Tristan allegation. The words are harsh — telling Tana to “shut the f**k up” while criticizing her for being “attention-seeking” and “a bird”:

“shut the f**k up. this screams attention-seeking at it’s finest bc you know damn well that man gon make headlines over anything pertaining to women. you’re a bird! don’t speak on True either weird ass hoe”

Not too harsh for Khlo, apparently! In a screenshot, another fan pointed out that Khloé “liked” that comment!

Lollll Khloe’s not messing with you pic.twitter.com/KmgkhyapYP — N (@nicolec0214) June 21, 2021

OUCH!!!

Khloé has SPOKEN! (OK, not technically, but she smashed the “like” button well enough to make her point.)

A second reply went so far as to criticize the social media star for name-dropping celebrities, writing:

“And this is how you get famous ppl to not f**k with you!”

To which she responded:

“babe do u think i give a f**k if he fw me lmao”

Hmmm… something tells us she very much cares what famous people think of her…

Less than six months ago, Tana tweeted about wanting to be besties with the reality star, referencing Addison Rae‘s tight-knit relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and even tagging Khloé in the tweet:

i know for a fact @khloekardashian and i would be best friends if i got the chance to be her addison smh — oops (@tanamongeau) January 11, 2021

From that, to now this?! How did we get here?!

WTF happened??

Deeper down in the replies, it was interesting to watch the near-uniform criticism of Tana for even name-dropping Tristan in the first place!

Here are just a few more of the responses she got for that infamous Sunday night tweet (below):

“Why are you bringing up anyone’s child? Fkn weird Tana.” “You Brag about this, about tyga, about 1 of Kendall’s ex’s, about your friend lying about hooking up with Kanye, yet idolize them. Like just say you wanna be them and go.” “She’s the ultimate pick me” “Just say you wish you were them and are desperate for media attention” “He’s grown and can go to any party he want to. This ain’t tea clout chaser” “So let me get this straight. You Invited someone to your birthday and they showed up on time? A concept.”

LOLz! That last one!

Sound OFF down (below) with your take on Tana’s tacky tweets, Perezcious readers!

