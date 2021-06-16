Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, & Khloé Kardashian Wish North West A Happy 8th Birthday!

Happy 8th birthday, North West!

Time truly flies — it’s hard to believe Kim Kardashian‘s adorable first-born child came into this world eight years ago, on June 15, 2013. But here we are, and the calendar is back on that date, fresh from another trip around the sun! Love it!

Related: North Brilliantly Trolls Kim HARD With… Olivia Rodrigo?! Yes!!

On Tuesday afternoon, Kim, Kris Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian all took to social media to share their well wishes on North’s behalf, showing off old pics and giving us all the feels for the fast-growing first-born!

In an Instagram carousel of cute, sweet pictures, Kim called North the “silliest, most stylish, most creative person” in her life, gushing about their bond and showing lots of love. The pics are something, too, with Kim opting for a 1960s-inspired theme shoot with big hair, buttons, and lots of retro style:

Awww! Love that sweet, sweet message from momma bear! And those pics… truly iconic in their own way!

Momager — er, grandmomager, in this case — Kris also came forward with a sweet set of pics of North, calling her beloved granddaughter “a ray of sunshine” and showing off her pride for the girl.

Look:

Even Khlo-money got into the act on her IG Stories late Tuesday afternoon, dropping two sweet snaps on the account while celebrating her niece’s big day:

Loving it!

As of press time, we haven’t seen any celebration from other family members — no Kylie Jenner, no Kendall Jenner, and no Kourtney Kardashian, most notably — which seems a little strange. Ya know?!

But either way, that’s where we’re at. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, NORTH!!! Just think: she’s already halfway to legally being able to drive on her own.

Crazy!!!

[Image via Kris Jenner/Instagram]