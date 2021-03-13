Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet 30th Birthday Tribute To 'Best Friend' Tristan Thompson! Awww!

Khloé Kardashian just shared the sweetest birthday update celebrating baby daddy Tristan Thompson!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is especially happy this weekend to be celebrating the NBA star’s 30th birthday, and that was made all the more clear by her sweet, revealing, and romantic message publicly published via Instagram for the occasion!

On her social media account, the Revenge Body host didn’t hold back in gushing over True Thompson‘s dad, praising him as a “best friend” and more.

Ch-ch-check out the super sweet birthday tribute to the Boston Celtics star (below):

“The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they came out even stronger than they were before. Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many. Welcome to 30! I can’t wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!”

Wow!

That’s quite the birthday celebration social media send-off, even for Khloé! We LOVE it!

Ch-ch-check out the full message and photo spread (below):

Love it!!

Of course, the latest KUWTK trailers teasing the final season of the hit reality show suggest that a major story line in that season centers on whether or not Khloé and Tristan will try for their second child. Three-year-old True could sure use a sibling, as Khloé has long been vocal about — but is now the right time (and Tristan the right man) for all of that?!

Judging by the former radio deejay’s comment about “this is when life just starts getting good,” maybe that’s a sign that everything is about to come up Tristan?! Who knows?? Considering all the reconciliation work this couple has done in the last year, though, it wouldn’t surprise us to soon see more good news on the horizon!

Anyways, sending all of our birthday love to Tristan for his turn at the big 3-0! Here’s hoping he celebrates it well and enjoys his special time with Khloé and True, along with whatever else he’s got going on here in the middle of the NBA season.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about everything down in the comments (below)!

