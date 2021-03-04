Lamar Odom Gets ‘Emotional’ Re-Watching His TV Wedding To Khloé Kardashian!

Someone’s feeling sentimental…

With Keeping Up With The Kardashians coming to a close on E! soon, Lamar Odom tuned in for a Khloé & Lamar marathon this week to reminisce with viewers. Sharing a sweet Instagram video of the moment he wed Khloé Kardashian, the NBA player said:

“It’s crazy [how] time flies. This is the Lamar Odom, Khloe marathon. I just wanted to give a shout out to E! for giving me the opportunity. A shout out to my ex-wife, Kris Jenner, Kim… For giving me the opportunity to crossover. I’ll never forget the day I got married on TV. I still get little bit emotional watching it. That’s crazy.”

Since you’ve all been keeping up for years, you no doubt remember that the former basketball player married the 36-year-old beauty guru in September of 2009, just one month after they began dating!

Cause when you know, you know! Their wedding was, of course, broadcast on the series before the duo went on to star in the spin-off, Khloé & Lamar, for two seasons. Things came to a rocky end in 2013 when Khlo initially filed for divorce, but they remained together for three years after Odom was placed on life support due to a drug overdose.

In 2016, the breakup became official. Last month, the reality TV loving athlete shared with Us Weekly his reaction to the series’ conclusion, saying:

“Everything that started has an ending. You know, they have a pretty tight-knit family, and I’m pretty sure that they came to that decision together. Of course, at this time, we all know that we really have to do what’s best for us. And if they feel like that’s best for them, then they have my full support.”

He even suggested he’d like to rekindle a relationship with the Revenge Body host, who shares a daughter with Tristan Thompson, adding:

“I would love to remain her friend. I would love that. […] I’m proud of her and I wish her well, as far as being a mother.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers player is currently recovering from a wild breakup with his ex-fiancé Sabrina Parr. After getting engaged in November 2019, they announced their split one year later, Lamar even insinuating that the fitness trainer had hooked up with Khloe’s ex-man! We can’t make this stuff up.

Thoughts on Lamar’s emotional rewatch, Perezcious readers??

