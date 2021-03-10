Khloé Kardashian Talks IVF Journey, Making Embryos With Tristan Thompson, & Plans For Baby #2!

Operation get True Thompson a baby sibling is underway!

We’ve known for a while that Khloé Kardashian wants another kid, and recent Keeping Up with the Kardashians clips have indicated that her on-again, off-again beau Tristan Thompson is on board. The Good American founder has always been upfront with fans about her fertility journey, but now she’s really getting into specifics about the road to baby #2.

In a new episode of Lady Parts with Sarah Hyland, KoKo explained exactly where she is in the IVF process. She shared:

“I have done IVF about three different times. I froze my eggs once already, and when I was ready to make embryos with Tristan, I was making embryos — which is something that I think the world should know. Freezing your eggs is a great ‘insurance policy’ if you will. You know they’re there. I had about 12 or 14 eggs, I can’t really remember, and I defrosted them all to mix with sperm. None of them survived. … And so, I’m so grateful that I decided to make embryos. I’m 36, but as young as I am, what if I was 40, and then my eggs aren’t as healthy?”

She went on:

“So then I had to do IVF again to make embryos, and then we realized that my eggs aren’t strong enough to be frozen. They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos. So I actually have made embryos.”

Wow! That’s a big, exciting step forward! The reality star continued:

“And then, you know, with COVID, finding this whole fertility process, if you do need assistance in fertility, it’s much more challenging during COVID. They say, ‘If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.’ And so the one time I’m actually really trying to plan, God is saying, ‘Uh uh, you can’t make your plans like this!'”

She added:

“My plan was to have kids closer in age. But now with COVID and everything, my plan’s been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it’s such a blessing, especially during these times, to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life.”

Elsewhere in the episode of the Ellen Degeneres -produced digital series, Khloé and sis Kourtney Kardashian chatted about family planning and their memories of s*x education from their parents.

