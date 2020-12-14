Khloé Kardashian Called Out After Commenting On Instagram Pic Of Tristan Thompson's Son!

Months of quarantine must be seriously getting to people, because Instagram comment sections are becoming even nastier than usual!

This time around, it’s Khloé Kardashian drawing major backlash from social media users over an innocent comment she made on a photo of Tristan Thompson‘s son Prince. And while Khloé certainly doesn’t do herself any favors online sometimes, it feels to us like she didn’t do anything wrong here! Let’s see if U agree…

It all started when Tristan posted this cute set of pics (below) on his IG page on Sunday, showing off Prince — whom he shares with his ex, Jordan Craig — and celebrating the boy’s 4th birthday:

Awwww! That’s cute! And Tristan’s caption is seriously adorable, too. How sweet!!!

But quickly thereafter, the proverbial s**t hit the fan when the Good American founder inserted herself in the comments section!

The 36-year-old did so innocently and respectfully enough — she simply left her support by sharing six heart emojis, and no words or anything else — but many commenters still took issue with her presence, regardless.

One Insta user jumped all over the Revenge Body host for her crime (LOLz) of posting heart emojis, writing in response (below):

“Girl bye don’t put [heart] under someone’s son”

And another one doubled down, adding:

“Let him b with his son without u.”

Wow!

Thankfully, Khloé had her defenders among the commenters, as well. One person stood up for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, responding:

“Khloe comes from a pure and good space, the hearts were fine”

And another person smartly noted that it’s not so cut-and-dry with blended families like this:

“The child is family to her now – just stop with the negative drama and look into your life before you come on social media judging other people – enough now”

Amen!

Honestly, we’re kind of miffed with this one. What exactly did Khloé do wrong, haters?! After all, she and Tristan share 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, making Khloé’s beloved little girl the half-sister of Prince. So, sure, while Khlo-money is not directly tied to the 4-year-old boy, her family is.

Besides, can’t we appreciate a sweet, innocent gesture towards a father and his 4-year-old son and just let it be?!?! Must everything be a controversy?? Hell, Khloé didn’t even use any words in her comment — just emojis — and y’all are STILL at her throat! We get it, she’s an easy target because she over-shares on social media and tends to bring some of this upon herself sometimes thanks to her unfortunate habit of clapping back at commenters.

But this one wasn’t even bad! Enough already!!!

