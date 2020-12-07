Khloé Kardashian Reveals Family's Annual Christmas Eve Party Is Canceled -- For The First Time In 40 Years!

Thankfully, the Kardashians have made the right (and legal) choice!

The famous family has held their extravagant and star-studded Christmas Eve parties for the last 40 years, but with the coronavirus raging through the US, it’s just not possible for 2020.

Khloé Kardashian broke the news to her Twitter followers on Monday, explaining that canceling the annual shindig was their only option:

“The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It is the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Healthy and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must”

See the tweet (below):

She followed up with even more replies to fans:

And even revealed they would have no holiday cards for this year:

As you might recall, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner have been widely criticized throughout the last nine months for using their privilege (and bank accounts) to travel in groups, hold birthday parties, and hang with friends — thus setting a terrible example for those who’ve complied with all the stay-at-home guidelines provided by the state of California.

We’re glad they made the choice to cancel, but let’s also remember that if you see the KarJenners gathering for the holidays in any capacity, it is *illegal*.

Los Angeles is on lock down and residents have been ordered to stay away from gathering with anyone outside of their immediate household.

We already saw the cousins playing together for Saint West‘s birthday on Saturday — so we predict they’ll continue to break the rules. As we’ve seen with many celebs throughout 2020, rules don’t apply, apparently!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Kylie Jenner/Instagram]