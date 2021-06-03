Khloé Kardashian Has Reservations About Moving To Boston For Tristan Thompson In New KUWTK Clip!

It always feels like it’s two steps forward and one infidelity scandal back for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson!

But in the newest KUWTK clip, KoKo debates taking one BIG step forward with her on-off again man after the NBA star asks her to move to the East Coast full-time with him following his new deal with the Boston Celtics.

Related: Khloé & Tristan Focusing On Giving True A Sibling Amid Paternity Drama

In the sneak peek, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian ask their sister whether she’d seriously consider moving to the opposite side of the country for her baby daddy. While the Good American mogul isn’t totally against making the move, there’s still one big reason why she’s hesitant to leave El Lay: their daughter, True Thompson!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) to see what Khlo had to say on the subject and watch the full episode tonight on E! at 8 p.m. EST.

[Image via E!/Apega/WENN]