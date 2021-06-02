Khloé Kardashian Sends ANOTHER Cease & Desist To Tristan's Paternity Accuser -- Who Claims She Was HACKED And Did Not Admit To Faking DMs!

We don’t think this situation could get any messier!

As we’ve been reporting, Tristan Thompson has a few cheating rumors flying around him right now — nothing new for Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy, sadly. But one accusation has been particularly persistent, and that’s a paternity claim by Kimberly Alexander. She’s insisted that the basketball player is the father of her son and has stirred up a LOT of social media drama about it.

Related: Tristan’s Lawyer SLAMS Sydney Chase’s ‘Liar’ Comments In New Statement

The Boston Celtics player has apparently taken multiple paternity tests at this point, but “Kim Cakery,” as she goes by on Instagram, refuses to accept the negative result, implying the KarJenner clan paid off the testing facility. Most recently, she admitted to faking IG DMs from Khloé, which did a LOT of damage to her credibility.

Sensing an opening with the fake DMs, KoKo’s lawyer Lynda Goldman sent a second cease and desist letter to the model. According to TMZ, the message read:

“You put words in her mouth that she never said and that she wouldn’t say. You faked the whole thing. And you have now publicly admitted it.”

The letter went on to describe the timeline, noting the child in question was 7 years old at the time she came forward about his paternity. Despite the fact that Alexander has been harping about a “second test,” Goldman claimed the athlete has already taken two paternity tests with clear results that he was not the father.

The cease and desist also denied any shady business regarding the testing facility being “Kardashian affiliated”:

“It is no such thing. It is one of the most reputable labs in the country, and your own lawyers approved it and accepted the test results.”

It continues, adding how Alexander “refuses to accept the paternity results” and has been “harassing” the reality star. She’s been warned to stop defaming Khloé on social media or face a lawsuit similar to the $100K suit Tristan has already filed.

The odds seem pretty stacked against Kimberly here, yet she doesn’t seem phased — she reposted TMZ’s headline to her IG Story insisting the Good American founder would lose a lawsuit against her. She also denied the cease and desist timeline, saying her son was “not even 6 yet.”

Related: Khloé Is ‘Second-Guessing’ Surrogacy Process For Baby #2 With Tristan

On top of that, she’s now claiming her page has been “hacked” for the last week, and that she wasn’t even responsible for faking the Khloé DMs. (Sharing more dubious screenshots to prove she wasn’t the one who posted the original dubious screenshot is… a choice!) She posted:

“Sorry guys I’m just getting my account back i was hacked and here’s proof!!!! I didn’t admit nothing!!!! I didn’t write anything on my page in the last week!!! I was locked out!!! So there u go”

Inneresting how this “hacker” supposedly spent the week continuing Alexander’s harassment campaign over the paternity issue — how helpful! And she only got her account back after the “hacker” publicly admitted something that could get her into legal trouble. It’s not quite adding up, if you ask us…

Listen, we’re the first to say that Tristan is sus, but even we’re inclined to take his side on this one. Not sure what Kimberly’s angle is, but her credibility is falling apart before our eyes. At this point, it would probably be better to cut her losses and do what the letter says — cease and desist.

[Image via Khloe Kardashian/Tristan Thompson/Kimberly Alexander/Instagram]