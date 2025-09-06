Charlie Sheen Finally Addresses Estrangement With Daughter Sami -- Says He Has No Idea What Caused Their Rift!

Charlie Sheen has been estranged from his 21-year-old daughter Sami for quite a while, and the cause of their issues is apparently a complete mystery to him!

Last summer, the OnlyFans creator pretty much cut off all communication with her father after he failed to check in during the first 24 hours following her nose job. The same rhinoplasty, mind you, that she underwent to look less like the actor! Ouch! Charlie didn’t even send a quick text or call to see if Sami made it out of surgery, which, understandably, hurt her! She said on Gia Giudice’s Casual Chaos podcast earlier this year:

“Then we kind of got into it and he was saying stuff, being like, ‘Oh, it’s not like you got a new kidney, You’re fine,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, thank you for making this worse,’ and it really just like tumbled into something really big where I had to really distance myself.”

They haven’t worked things out since! Sami made that crystal clear this week by throwing shade as her dad does promo for his two upcoming projects — the Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, and memoir, The Book of Sheen! As for Charlie? It turns out he has no idea why the Bravo personality is so mad at him! He told Good Morning America on Friday:

“As long as everybody is still in the game, there’s always a shot for a better tomorrow. I don’t really know what I did, that’s the problem. I don’t know what I’m supposed to apologize for.”

WHAT! It seems pretty clear to us! But we’ll spell it out for him since he’s supposedly clueless…

She is angry that her own dad didn’t care enough to see if she was OK immediately after undergoing surgery! And whatever else the Two and a Half Men alum said in the aftermath clearly didn’t help matters! Charlie says some pretty out-of-pocket stuff publicly, so you can imagine how their conversations went privately! And we bet that was only the tip of the iceberg for Sami, too! Go all the way back to 2022 when Sami joined OnlyFans — Charlie harshly judged her! It wasn’t cool, and Sami’s mom, Denise Richards, had to step in to defend her! Did things build up for Sami until she had had enough and cut him off? Yeah, probably! We wouldn’t be surprised!

Despite not knowing what’s going on, though, Charlie is hopeful they can make amends one day! The 60-year-old star said:

“I have absolute faith that this is not a forever thing. Her and I will work it out.”

We’ll see! But perhaps realize what you did wrong first and then offer a sincere apology! That’s a good way to start on the path toward reconciliation!

Charlie went on to say his connection with Sami is “too valuable” to “destroy” forever. And he means that about all of his children, which include 40-year-old Cassandra, 20-year-old Lola, and 16-year-old twins Bob and Max. The Anger Management alum explained:

“We have relationships. We have legitimate ones. They really have nothing to do with anything that I do for a living. Up to a certain age, kids have no [interest], you probably know, they don’t care what your ratings are.”

Speaking to People on Friday, Charlie also didn’t get into details of the feud much. The dude couldn’t because, again, he doesn’t understand why they’re fighting in the first place. However, he noted that “there’s some stuff going on with Sami,” but he is sure “we’ll fix it.” Charlie continued:

“I’ve got more days behind me than in front of me and that’s fine. That’s the deal we get when we show up [on Earth]. But what I try to tell my kids is, ‘Dude, you’re going to be here so long after I’m not. So try to hang on to at least 10% of what I’m saying. I guarantee it will come in handy somewhere, I promise it.'”

Well, Sami doesn’t really want to hear what her dad has to say at the moment! No matter how “handy” it’ll be in the future! Watch his GMA interview (below):

At this time, Sami hasn’t reacted to Charlie’s comments! But something tells us it is coming soon! What are your reactions to the drama, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

