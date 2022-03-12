Khloé Kardashian BLASTED For Saying Women Shouldn’t Be ‘Blamed’ For Cheating Men – After Publicly Attacking Jordyn Woods!

The Kardashians are once again facing heat for something they said in their wide-ranging conversation with Variety! Man, someone should record this family unedited more often!

This time it’s Khloé Kardashian‘s comments under the microscope, specifically what she said about cheating. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s one-on-one interview was published on Thursday, and it was her answer to a question about her own treatment that led critics to call out her inadvertent hypocrisy.

Throughout Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandals, she has faced plenty of criticism from social media users. While most know not to blame her, there are plenty who apply the old adage, “fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.” And in their opinions, Khloe brought the heartbreak on herself by allowing herself to be fooled several times by a serial cheater.

When asked about hurtful comments, Khloé mentioned her looks being compared to those of her sisters — but she quickly moved on to how “hurtful” it is that women are consistently blamed and mocked when a man cheats, saying:

“If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me. I’ve never quite understood that instead of there being some sympathy or like, ‘Wow, that must really suck to have to go through that.’ And not only go through it, but then go through it so publicly. I don’t even care if people have sympathy. I just don’t understand why there’s so much finger pointing — like it must be me. That’s a heavy thing to carry.”

The Good American founder then pointed out the double standard in how women sometimes have to deal with a ton of negativity from others while men are often “celebrated” for their cheating ways:

​​”Everyone has their problems, so you don’t have to point the finger at anyone, but to make it the woman’s responsibility, it’s really sad. And it says a lot about our society that people would rather spew venom, as opposed to some sort of sensitivity or compassion, or just nothing at all. … It’s sad and it puts so much on the women’s shoulders emotionally. It’s a big burden to carry, and I don’t think people realize what it does psychologically to the women. And the men, it’s almost like another notch on their belt because they’re kind of celebrated in a way. But this is nothing new. It’s always been the boys’ club. I feel like it’s been like this for quite a long time.”

Okay, Khloe’s thoughts on holding men accountable for their actions instead of pinning it all on women? Completely agree. Whether Tristan’s cheating was expected or not, it’s a cold-blooded response to blame the toad for getting stung by the scorpion.

But while she was so focused on herself, she inadvertently scored a major own-goal there. Remember, she began that righteous diatribe by saying:

“If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me.”

That can so easily be applied to the woman your man cheats with.

So in the wake of this quote, a great many are pointing out how Khloé herself publicly dragged Kylie Jenner’s ex-bestie Jordyn Woods, for hooking up with Tristan — while basically letting his cheating ass off the hook!

Where was this sisterly women-supporting energy when she was attacking Jordyn??

As you may recall, the 24-year-old model was accused of having an affair with Tristan after witnesses gave a shocking account of their sexy rendezvous at a party back in 2019. During an appearance on Red Table Talk, Jordyn told her side, insisting they only kissed and never slept with each other — and that Tristan came on to her.

Khloé was quick to blame Jordyn rather than Tristan on Twitter, accusing her of lying about what happened and literally calling her the reason her family was destroyed:

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

(That tweet is still up, y’all!)

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

But that wasn’t all…

On an episode of KUWTK, the television personality continued to slam Jordyn during a girls’ getaway trip to Palm Springs, calling her a “fat f**king a**hole” at one point. She even FaceTimed Kris Jenner to give her a heads up that she and her sisters were planning on publicly blasting the Life of Kylie alum to put the fear of god in her. Not a good look!

Following the backlash, Khloé did eventually take back her comments about Jordyn, later tweeting that the cheating was, in fact, “Tristan’s fault.”

But with all of that in mind, many people have since called out Khloe for her comments on how women shouldn’t be blamed for men’s cheating when she (clearly) did not feel the same way when she wasn’t the woman in question! One person wrote:

“So in this article Khloe Kardashian says ‘If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me. I’ve never quite understood that’ ma’am did you not drag Jordyn Woods The Hypocrisy”

Another commented:

“when jordyn was 21 khloe who was 34 at the time bullied jordyn, fat shammed jordyn because her 27 years old boyfriend kissed jordyn and she saying this now?”

A third chimed in:

“I just know Khloe Kardashian is trying to be a comedian..Because there’s no fking way she forgot how she incriminated Jordyn for being honest when it was her man who cheated on her… multiple times.”

Someone else simply wondered:

“So why did Khloe blame Jordyn when Tristan kissed her?”

Yikes! Wonder what Koko will have to say about all of these hot takes… especially as it all happens to be coming out just as Kylie fans are voicing their suspicions that she’s totally friends with Jordyn again behind Khloé’s back!

Reactions to the controversy, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

