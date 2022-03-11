Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Were About To Get MARRIED Before Paternity Scandal?! Maralee Nichols Got The Receipts!

This just took another turn for the worse!

It turns out Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian were about to walk down the aisle right before his cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols made headlines — at least according to the other woman herself!

In a new court filing submitted late last week and just obtained by Us Weekly, Nichols claims that the NBA star allegedly sent her Snapchat messages revealing he was engaged to the KUWTK alum! It was reportedly one of the biggest reasons he wanted nothing to do with their child! Seriously, some of the things Tristan allegedly said are pretty wild!

Related: Kanye West & Tristan Thompson Are Hanging Out Now?!

In one message sent in April 2021 (a month after their hook ups ended), the fitness model writes:

“You literally just told me you are engaged and are trying to be with your family.. I didn’t even know you were engaged. You have a record of treating me like absolutely crap and this whole situation has been upsetting.”

She’s not the only one he has that record with!

Days later, the athlete chimed back — and claimed he and Khloé were getting ready to tie the knot! OMG! He allegedly said:

“I’m engaged but I will be married soon. I told you I won’t and can’t be in the child life at all by no means … Why not wait till yoj [sic] find the right person to have a family with. Why would you want a baby with a man that’s engaged. You wanna keep a mistake.”

Damn. That’s so harsh.

Also, these texts were sent the same month that the Good American founder posted a photo of herself wearing a MASSIVE diamond ring on her left hand. Nothing was confirmed, but she was photographed wearing the rock several times before the dramatic breakup, fueling rumors that the often on-again, off-again couple had gotten engaged.

And now with this news, it seems like they really were that serious before this all unfolded…

This latest filing also states that the 30-year-old dropped $2 million on the rock for KoKo. And Tristan also revealed other alleged plans he and his rumored fiancée had at the time, allegedly writing in a text in May 2021:

“Just a heads up me and my fiancè [sic] gonna announce publicly about out [sic] marriage. Just a heads up. We probably moving out the country in September and live either in Europe or Caribbean. Better living for us and our family away from the bs of America.”

Whoa! That’s a major reveal, too! The exes share 3-year-old True Thompson, who is still living with her momma in El Lay these days. Even though Maralee has already welcomed her baby boy Theo, a paternity test of which proved Thompson was the daddy, she claims that the Chicago Bulls center has given them no support.

Related: NBA Fans Troll Tristan Thompson With ‘Khloé’ Chants During Chicago Bulls Game In Miami

In a statement from her representative in February, she claimed:

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

She also opened up to Us, saying that — even with all this drama — raising her little one has been “so rewarding,” elaborating:

“I never knew I could love someone so much. He brings such joy into my life and is my greatest blessing. … I will do everything in my power to make sure he is provided for.”

Those of you who are invested in this wild revelation can expect to learn more on the family’s upcoming Hulu series The Kardashians, Khloé told Variety earlier this week:

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about. But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

Wow! We wonder if she’ll confirm whether or not she and Tristan were getting ready to say I do? What do YOU make of these alleged texts, Perezcious readers?! They certainly seem to corroborate fan speculation… Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Maralee Nichols/Instagram & Keeping Up With The Kardashians/YouTube]