Kim Cattrall Says Botox, Fillers, It's All Fair Game As She's 'Battling Aging In Every Way'

We just want to start by saying Kim Cattrall looks AMAZING! From Police Academy to Sex and the City to Queer as Folk, the woman is an icon AND an all-time dime. Heck, we just saw the trailer for her latest series Glamorous, and she looks so frickin’ good!

But it’s hard work to be so easy on the eyes! And the 66-year-old is ready to do whatever it takes!

Speaking to The Sunday Times over the weekend, Kim admitted that, far from her claim a decade ago that she was embracing aging, she now is “all about battling aging in every way I can.” And she means every way — thanks to her financial privilege, she’s doing “whatever I can do.”

The outlet said she specifically mentioned botox and fillers as viable options, depending on the subject. She even implied more drastic methods were possible, so long as one had the “right surgeon.” Wow!

But Cattrall made it clear this isn’t about looking in the mirror — it’s about looking in the camera!

“It’s not just a vanity thing. I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally I am looking after myself.”

She pointed out she’s doing what it takes “to look like the best version” of herself:

“It can’t be emphasized enough. You want to look like you!”

Damn. It’s not so rare for an actor to acknowledge Hollywood’s problem with ageism. Actresses rail against the lack of roles and variety all the time. But for someone to brush aside the shame and reveal how she’s working to keep herself hirable? That’s pretty bold.

Obviously it’s not great that there aren’t enough options, but at the same time we do really get Kim’s point. We LOVE her as a fashionable, strong, sexual being — it’s a niche she’s crafted for herself over her years of work on the big and small screens, and there’s no one quite like her doing it. The woman wants to keep working! If it takes some extreme measures to keep doing those roles a bit longer, well — who could blame her?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are cosmetic procedures too much for a performer to keep looking the way everyone expects them to? Or is it all about doing what you can to make hay while the sun shines — even if you have to artificially keep that sun shining a bit longer?

