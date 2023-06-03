Kim Cattrall Had A Few ‘Stipulations’ To Do And Just Like That Season 2 Cameo!

Kim Cattrall’s And Just Like That cameo came with a few demands!

In a turn of events no one saw coming, it came out earlier this week that the 66-year-old actress would be stepping back into the character of Samantha Jones for season two of the Sex and the City reboot series. However, it’s only for one episode and one episode only! Per Page Six, she will allegedly be seen in a car having a phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. As for what they’re talking about? That’s unknown at this time.

Her cameo is quite a shock for SATC fans as it was widely believed Kim would never return to the show or work with her co-stars again, especially SJP. But she reportedly had been lured back to the show due a “great payday” – shocker. Lolz. Another reason producers were able to convince her to return? Kim apparently had some specific “stipulations” before she started filming that producers happily obliged to follow.

According to Page Six sources, Kim refused to film with any of her former co-stars Sarah, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. She also would not even go near the set on her filming day if she saw showrunner Michael Patrick King there. The Page Six insider said:

“Kim had two stipulations -— one, that she would not act with any of the other girls, and two, she did not want to see Michael Patrick King.”

Yeesh. Well, she clearly got her wish! Because Variety confirmed this week that she didn’t even see or speak to any of them when she filmed her scene in March. It seems like production was willing to do whatever it took to get the fan favorite back on set, including giving her a massive paycheck. The source added:

“She will have gotten a s**tload of money. It just shows the power of Kim. They still need her on the show. But even though this may get fans thinking she’ll be back for the next season, she’ll never do that. She was treated poorly. I’m glad she gets to be the hero … I’m sure it took a lot of massaging to make the cameo happen.”

However, a spokesperson for HBO and Max told the outlet that “the offer presented to Kim was always to be a phone call, shot alone as most calls would be,” adding:

“This was an easy and convenient way for Samantha to return. We are delighted it worked out.”

But given her icy history with SJP, no one would be surprised if she made sure that none of her rivals would be on set that day! We guess everyone can squash their hopes of getting a reunion between the four ladies for season three. Ugh. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments below.

