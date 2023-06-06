Kim Cattrall's New Show Premieres The Same Night As And Just Like That Season 2!

How could someone possibly make peace enough to return to the show they’re feuding with… and yet somehow keep the feud as alive as ever at the exact same time? Damn, Kim Cattrall has skills!

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, the Sex and the City icon is returning for real, in the flesh, for a guest appearance on this season of sequel series And Just Like That… After years of swearing she’d never return to the role of Samantha Jones or the SATC franchise, we hear she’s dropping in for a very special cameo in the finale.

But before that, she’s making her presence felt… up against her former employer! Because on the same night Max (why is it not called HBO Max again??) is dropping the Season 2 premiere of AJLT, Kim’s *new* show is also debuting over on Netflix!

Related: Kim’s Reported ‘Stipulations’ On SATC Return

It’s called Glamorous, and it’s the story of a gay man starting from the bottom in a beauty empire run by a model/mogul fabulously named Madolyn Addison, played by none other than Kim effing Cattrall, in all her fashionable glory. It looks like The Devil Wears Prada meets Ugly Betty meets Emily In Paris… only gayer than all of them. It just may be the new TV obsession of the season, we’ll have to see. The trailer just dropped on Monday, see for yourself!

Glamorous premieres June 22 on Netflix — the exact same day fans can see the first Season 2 episode of And Just Like That… (though obviously not the one with Kim, since she’s apparently going to be in the finale only).

Is this a coincidence?

How could it be?? We’re talking about a world-class escalation of a feud! The How I Met Your Father star comes off looking classy AND shady at the same time. It’s effing delicious, we could eat it up.

Not only that — by scheduling the shows this way and actually appearing in AJLT, Cattrall has linked her brand new show, something no one has ever seen, to the second season of a show with decades of fans and international name recognition! (OK, scratch the name recognition part — why is it not called Sex and the City again??) Suddenly the story isn’t just about another random Netflix show that will probably get canceled in two weeks, it’s an event! Everyone will be comparing and contrasting these two — the humor, the outfits, the fun! It’s BRILLIANT!

What do YOU think? Are we reading too much into it?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Netflix/Max/YouTube.]