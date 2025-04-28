Kim Kardashian Brought Daughter North To A 'Rage Room' Before Having To Relive Robbery In New Trial

Kim Kardashian got all her anger out before her Paris robbery trial started. And she brought her kiddo along for the ride!

On Sunday, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to show off a slew of pics from a pampered day. She visited the PureLux Scalp Spa with daughter North West where she got her scalp nurtured with a shampoo and massage. And later in the day the mom and daughter duo enjoyed a crab boil feast! Both reasonable ways to relax!

But before that, the businesswoman treated her 11-year-old to some destruction at a “rage room” — a space designed to allow customers to physically relieve their stress and frustration. And Kim surely has a LOT of that right about now…

Related: Kanye West Declares He ‘Should’ve Had Babies’ With Paris Hilton Instead Of Kim Kardashian!

Nearly a decade after her terrifying Paris robbery in which she had over $10 million worth of jewelry stolen from her at gunpoint, a brand new trial started on Monday. So what better way to blow off some steam and nervous energy than to visit a rage room?! She wrote over a selfied:

“After the scalp spa and still in our pajama we went to a rage room”

See (below):

LOLz! That’s the most glam destroyer we’ve ever seen!

Over the weekend we reported that Marceau Baum-Gertner, a major suspect in Kim’s robbery, died suddenly less than two months before the trial’s start date. We just hope the SKIMS founder can finally get some more answers — and hopefully we’ll see the criminals held accountable!

Have YOU been to a rage room, Perezcious readers? Do U wanna try?? Let us know in the comments!

[Images via Kim Kardashian/Instagram & TikTok]