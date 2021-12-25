Naughty Or Nice List? Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, & More Stars Reveal Their Favorite Drugstore & Luxury Beauty Products!

The holidays have nearly come and gone, so now’s the perfect time to get shopping carts ready for the day-after sales! After all, that’s why we asked for gift cards this year, isn’t it??

While we can’t imagine A-listers are hurting for a Target card, you’ll be surprised to find out how many of them check out their nearest drugstore for some of the go-tos featured in their shelfies. It’s refreshing to say the least, though there’s always space on their vanities for more… like the ones that scream MAJOR “$$$”!

So grab a glass of Christmas juice and keep scrolling to get all the delicious deets on your fave celebs’ beauty finds!

Khloé Kardashian

We all know Khloé Kardashian is making big bucks, so we were kind of surprised to see her (comparably) affordable skin care favorites. In 2019, Khloé shared her “new mom beauty routine” with Vogue viewers, singing her praises for Quinns Witch Hazel Rose Petal Toner ($13.95 HERE). Admittedly being sold after seeing “its packaging,” she continued:

“I love the way it smells. I love how light it is. So I tone especially in my t-zone because I am so, so oily.”

And only a couple of years earlier, the star wrote on her blog about keeping her vagina fresh with Goodwipes Down There Wipes ($2.19 HERE).

“Sometimes you need to show your v-jay some TLC to keep her healthy and happy.”

When she is trying to spend a little more money, like on her famous ASSets, the reality TV star has also gushed about getting her cellulite right with Maelys Cosmetics‘ B-Tight Lift and Firm Booty Mask. She’s said:

“I found an AMAZING skin tightening cream.. it helped my booty and thighs, tighten everything, get rid of the appearance of my cellulite.”

You can buy the mask solo (HERE) or if you’re really looking for luxury, ch-ch-check out the MOTHERLOVER, Ultimate Mama Bundle (HERE):

Selena Gomez

While some part of us imagines celebs bathe in liquid gold and probably shave their bodies with platinum, diamond-encrusted razors (don’t ask why we’re imagining celebs showering), Selena Gomez doesn’t splurge when it comes to getting baby smooth skin. The Look At Her Now singer once raved to Into the Gloss about eos‘ Shave Cream ($3.99 HERE), saying it’s “nice because it isn’t too thick.”

Yes, Selena, that does sound nice.

For some luxury, the singer also previously told Vogue about being a fan of Tatcha‘s Dewy Skin Cream (HERE), saying:

“It’s so thick and yummy that you don’t actually have to use that much of it. I think when I was younger, I didn’t really take care of my skin, because I didn’t really know why. I was working since I was seven and had makeup on and figuring all that out. So I would say I didn’t care until the last few years and I realized how important it was.”

Honestly, we’re not surprised Selly’s in love!

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is on her Thot S**t when it comes to rapping, or should we say her alter ego Tina Snow is? The 26-year-old performer undoubtedly has her own glam team when it comes to getting her into the character, but in a new video Meg showed off her own transformation skills using only Revlon products!

Ch-ch-check out the clip of her putting the Colorstay Foundation (HERE), So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara (HERE), and more to get that beat (below):

Also on the subject of drugstore faves, Megan has publicly boasted to followers about keeping her curls soft thanks to Mielle‘s Hawaiian Ginger Moisturizing Hair Butter ($9.99 HERE). Like we’re not even sure if she’s being paid to endorse the product, but we can’t even blame her for wanting to get a paycheck from a brand she already loves! Spill allllll your secrets, Meg!

Kim Kardashian

Celebs love raving about C & The Moon’s Malibu Made body scrub ($64, HERE), including seemingly hard-to-impress Kim Kardashian! Taking a minute from hawking her own KKW Beauty and SKIMS goods, the reality TV star dubbed the vanilla brown sugar exfoliator the “best scrub ever” in an Instagram Story! She’s not the only one, either. Mandy Moore has sung its praises, too, calling it her “favorite scrub.” Period. Other followers include Kourtney and Khloé K, January Jones, and more.

See what Kourt had to say about the product, too (below):

Kylie Jenner

Speaking of this famous fam…

It’s not just influencers who trust LUXIE to get their face beat and only the best will do for Kylie Jenner! When she’s not getting glam from a makeup artist on her team, Stormi Webster’s momma turns to the brand’s famous pink-handled brushes ($400 originally for their best-selling set, now $160 HERE) to complete her look. And she’s not the only one. Olivia Rodrigo keeps these applicators in her bag, too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUXIE (@luxiebeauty)

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is almost famous for recommending ridiculously expensive products you don’t need. Her lifestyle brand Goop has made headlines for it — remember her $2.6 million holiday gift guide? — so we couldn’t help but be a little surprised the actress swears by Weleda‘s Skin Food! The $18.99 lotion (available HERE) can be used on face and body, with Paltrow explaining in a Vogue video:

“People always ask me, “if I want something that’s a clean, nontoxic product that really works that I wanna buy at the drugstore, what should I get?” And I always say Weleda Skin Food. They make this super rich fantastic moisturizer.”

In the same clip, the actress touted more luxe faves, like celeb makeup artist Jillian Dempsey‘s “hydrating eye pads” ($75, HERE) and Gold Bar ($195, HERE):

“I don’t do this every day. This is like special occasions, say you’re doing a photo shoot or you’re on a really important Zoom or you had a bit of a rough night… Sometimes I walk around the house with these on. My kids make fun of me. What else is new? While I’m letting them soak in, and doing email or whatever, I get the Jillian Dempsey, also from her, sculpting gold bar thingy.”

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber has been so open about her skin struggles, and how far she’s come to be confident with her bare face. In an April video for her YouTube channel, the model shared her go-tos, like gushing about just how much she loves Aquaphor‘s lip balm at night:

“Something I legitimately cannot go to bed without doing is lip balm. I hate chapped lips; I hate when they feel dry; it’s truly one of my biggest pet peeves. My go-to is Aquaphor. I think it’s the best lip balm.”

She continued:

“If I have really flaky, dry patches anywhere on my skin… I would go in and put a little extra Aquaphor on those areas.”

The $3.99 price tag is one we’re happy to get on board with!

If you’ve still got stimulus money burning a hole in your pocket, her next pick might be just for you!

Mrs. Bieber also featured Furtuna Skin‘s Due Alberi Biphase Moisturizing Oil ($225, HERE) in her regimen — “a double dose of hydration that visibly plumps skin with moisture as it helps support natural collagen production and proactively secures long-term resilience,” according to the brand’s website.

Even at 25 years old, Hailey is already focused on the longevity of her beautiful skin!

Hear more from the Biebs herself (below)!

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba loves to give us skin envy, and after hearing her nighttime skincare routine, we have to admit we’re a bit jealous of her regimen. Apparently Gwynnie isn’t the only one with expensive taste!

The Honest Beauty founder, who made another name for herself with the affordable line (HERE), treats her skin to a nighttime facial featuring pretty pricey products. But even the 40-year-old isn’t immune to sticker shock. Preaching about Comfort Zone‘s Sublime Skin Eye Patch ($60 for six patches HERE), she confessed in a video for Harper’s Bazaar:

“My makeup artist discovered this amazing brand. And literally, my eyes react to so many things and these are the only patches that I can use that I haven’t had a reaction to. I wish they were cheaper.”

*Cries in poor*

Jessica, who is clearly a skincare tech wizard, pulled out a few gadgets during her nighttime routine vid, including the ReFa 4 Carat ($340, HERE):

“Next is this really beautiful, are you kidding, it’s called ReFa. It’s this, I actually don’t know any of the technical aspects of it. All I know is that my friend, Monica Blender, who’s a makeup artist, she got this for me as a gift and I don’t know, it just feels fancy. And this little guy right here is powered by solar. So I did set it up outside to get powered up. I don’t know if I should have done that… As you can see, I got like these rosy cheeks now.”

Ch-ch-check out her 12-step regimen (below)!

Olivia Wilde

When she’s not promoting boyfriend Harry Styles‘ skincare and nail brand Pleasing (available HERE), Olivia Wilde is offering up all the deets behind her natural look and bright skin!

For one, in a 2018 New York Times article, the actress broke down her makeup routine, saying she’s a fan of certified organic makeup line Kjaer Weis (cream blush available HERE), alongside some other well-known makeup mainstays:

“I really like the Glossier Stretch Concealer. It has nice coverage, but it’s not cake-y and blends really easily. Then I do a tiny bit of eyeliner. I’m always looking for natural makeup that works, and I finally found a natural eyeliner I like. It’s the W3ll People Expressionist liner, and it stays on. That’s my litmus test. I have Kjaer Weis cream blush, and I do my eyebrows with the Kjaer Weis eyebrow powder and brush. I also like pencils. The Marc Jacobs eyebrow pencil is really thin and can mimic natural hairs. You don’t want that painted-on look.”

Another fave? True Botanicals, which is also loved by Laura Dern, Lizzo, Ashley Graham, and the list goes on…

“This is the only high-end natural skincare that actually works. I call the face oil my gateway drug because once you try it you instantly want to try everything else.”

And try it all, she has! Olivia’s skincare routine apparently includes the Pure Radiance Oil ($110, HERE), Repair Nightly Treatment ($140, HERE), Chebula Active Immunity Serum ($90, HERE), among others.

Olivia Rodrigo

Yes, leave it to relatable Olivia to come through with her quick skincare and makeup routine. Perfect for when you’re getting your Driver’s License or preparing for your first holiday get-together with friends, the singer revealed plenty of drugstore faves for followers.

In a video collaboration with Vogue and Glossier, Olivia gave a shout-out to Olly gummies for Heavenly Hair (available HERE). Other faves? The Ordinary‘s Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum with its low, low price of $6.80 (HERE). The 18-year-old also slathered on Burt’s Bees lip balm, which can be found at your local drugstore, or right HERE.

For more Olivia’s go-to picks like her Epionce Milky Lotion Cleanser ($34, HERE) and Kérastase Paris Hair Oil ($51, HERE), watch the vid (below):

Chrissy Teigen

If you’ve ever wondered how Chrissy Teigen keeps her perfect pout, well, perfect, the former model happily shared her secret during an Instagram Live in April. The cookbook author gave a shout-out to Hanalei, telling her followers about their $20 hero product:

“I love this so much, this is Hanalei’s Lip Treatment in Mauve Pink. It’s just super natural. It’s honestly so nothing it just gives the teeniest bit of tint. I have another color too, they have a nude slightly browner one.”

On the more affordable side of things, Chrissy has also gotten into Bliss‘ Eye Got This Holographic Foil Eye Masks ($2.97, HERE), all while prepping BTS for a new shoot!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Did we all miss the memo that Priyanka Chopra Jonas founded her own affordable haircare line?? We’re straight-up gonna blame the pandemic for this one. So really it should come as no surprise the actress swears by her own products, like Anomaly Haircare‘s Dry Shampoo. She’s said while promoting the line:

“I use it after a long flight, even though I’m not taking that many these days. But it’s great between washes or after a workout.”

The star continued:

“When we created this, I had two musts: I wanted to make sure it didn’t leave behind any residue because I hate that, and that’s one thing most dry shampoos have. And also, I didn’t want it to leave your hair feeling like straw.”

Available at Target for $5.99 (HERE), it’s reassuring someone as glamorous as Priyanka can get down with drugstore prices. Not to mention, make a big focus on more sustainable packaging with the creation of this company. The aerosol can is made from aluminum, an infinitely recyclable material, meaning it can be recycled over and over again without degrading.

Okay. We see you, Pri!!

Emma Watson

Fans of Emma Watson may not know this, but the Harry Potter alum has a second Instagram account – and it’s no finsta. The actress uses her @the_press_tour account on the social media platform to highlight her favorite sustainable fashion and beauty brands, once raving about affordable Australian skincare line Sukin. She wrote about their Hydrating Mist Toner ($9.99, HERE) in one post, along with Pai‘s moisturizer and eye cream (both available HERE):

“Skin prepped with @balancemebeauty Restore and Replenish Cream Cleanser, @sukinskincare Hydrating Mist Toner and @paiskincare certified organic Rebalancing Day Cream and Gentle Eye Cream. Lips prepped with Balance Me Lip Quench Balm. Balance Me was founded by two sisters with clarity at the heart of their brand, stating the percentage of natural ingredients on the front of each product. Pai Skincare is certified vegan, is one of the first UK brands to be certified organic by @soilassociationbeauty and is formulated with sensitive skin in mind. Sukin are an Australian brand committed to offsetting their carbon emissions through a clean energy biomass project in India.”

Kate Beckinsale

Ageless beauty Kate Beckinsale trusts MRVL Skin Solutions and its proprietary ingredient, Blue Scorpion Peptide, to maintain her glowing complexion — but trust, it doesn’t come cheap. The signature line includes the Anti-Aging Firming Serum ($195, HERE), Arnica Recovery Cream ($175, HERE), HA Hydrafill Cream ($175, HERE), Retinol Repair Night Cream ($185, HERE), and Super Rich Eye Cream ($180, HERE), with the products aiming to stimulate collagen production and even smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston broke into the haircare world not long ago with the launch of her new brand, LolaVie, a line of leave-in conditioners and glossy detanglers (both available HERE). And while we’d expect this A-lister, who is most definitely still cashing in residual checks from re-runs of Friends, to be fully equipped with the top-of-the-line accessories to get her mane blowout ready, we were surprised to find she trusts a $14 tool! During a quick tutorial of some of her products, Jen turned to her fave detangling tool: the Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry Detangler ($13.99, HERE). Pretty sure if it’s good enough for Rachel, it’s good enough for the rest of us…

Lizzo

Dropping her secrets!

Lizzo gave fans a taste of her skincare routine — that is, if she actually followed one — with a TikTok video featuring some of her fave products. Showing some serious love to Glow Recipe (available HERE) in the short clip, she also boasted luxury with Dr. Barbra Sturm‘s Super Anti-Aging Eye Cream ($210, HERE)!

*Cue Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You*

Ch-ch-check her out for yourself:

@lizzo YALL BEEN AXXIN FOR THE SKIN CARE ROUTINE SO I MADE ONE UP AND WHY IS CASTAWAYS ONLY 30SECS LONG TIKTOK?!? ♬ Castaways – The Backyardigans

Olivia Munn

New momma Olivia Munn introduced us all to a skincare brand that doesn’t get nearly enough loving: Colleen Rothschild! While on her Instagram Story, the actress gushed over the line’s Discovery Collection ($95, HERE), and it’s not hard to see why! The set features perfect trial sizes of the Radiant Cleansing Balm, Dual Enzyme Polish, Clarifying Detox Mask, Sheer Renewal Cream, Extreme Recovery Cream, Face Oil N°9, and a Muslin Cleansing Cloth, so you don’t have to completely max out your card to find the product right for you.

Lady GaGa

Lady GaGa is no stranger to glam, but there’s a lot that goes into prepping her skin before any big event! While we’ve seen lots of eye masks on this list already, this actress/singer takes it up a notch with 111Skin‘s Sub-Zero De-Puffiing Eye Mask, which are priced at an icy $105 (HERE). With only 20 minutes on for fresher, re-energized skin, it’s no wonder GaGa (and Miley Cyrus and others) are losing their cool over these masks!

Gigi Hadid

We are ALL for Gigi Hadid detailing her model secrets, especially following the birth of her daughter Khai! In a chat with Vogue, the 26-year-old name-dropped the Odacité Mo+P Very Dry Skin Moringa Petitgrain Serum Concentrate ($46, HERE) for providing that extra dose of hydration in the winter, as well as Maybelline Fit Me Matte Poreless Liquid Foundation ($5.39, HERE) and concealer ($5.99, HERE) to complete her dewy look!

Hilary Duff

Speaking of Odacité, the brand has another fan in Hilary Duff! When she’s not gushing about their 552M Shampoo Bar ($29, HERE) on IG, she’s lavishing in their luxurious bath soaks like her favorite The Mood Cleansing Bath Soak ($28, HERE). Himalayan Crystal Salt combined with Grapefruit and Lemongrass oils instantly lift your mood and help you get that rest and relaxation you’ve been needing. You can also find Odacité’s Soul Soothing Bath Soak (HERE) and Energy Awakening Bath Soak (HERE) if you’re craving more ~luxury~ in the bathroom!

Gemma Chan

Looks may be deceiving because Gemma Chan’s favorite Foreo product (pictured below) is in fact used to massage… your eyes. Y’all have some dirty minds! The Crazy Rich Asians actress spoke to Fashionista all about the game-changer, revealing Game of Thrones star Richard Madden introduced her to this skincare tech: the Illuminating Eye Massager ($139, HERE)!

“I’ll tell you one thing that a costar of mine got me onto: Richard Madden was the one that got me on to the Foreo Eye Massager. We were always in [the ‘Eternals’ makeup trailer] at the same time every morning — three or four in the morning — and he’d be sitting in his chair with his eye massager. I thought, ‘now I want one of those….’ So we ended up, both of us, simultaneously, using our, what we called our ‘eye-brators’ in the morning. He got me onto it.”

Cardi B

Cardi B‘s whole aesthetic screams “MONEY,” so it’s no surprise she’d have a beauty routine to fit! The momma of two usually leaves the glam to her team, which includes celebrity makeup artist, Erika La Pearl. One of the MUA’s hero products used on the rapper? Read what she had to say (below)!

“I love the way ALLEVEN Colour Shield Glow gives the skin a flawless natural finish and leaves the skin with a luminous glow.”

Of course, Cardi has expensive taste, with the product costing $80 (HERE).

But that doesn’t mean the star is splurging on all her favorites! She also gets red carpet ready with KISS Lash Drip Lashes in Drop ($4.99, HERE) to complete her dramatic eye look!

Plus, while sharing her bathroom shelfie on Twitter, the rapper ended up revealing she keeps hers stocked with plenty of drugstore picks: Dove Body Wash ($6.49, HERE) and Bar Soap ($8.99 for pack of eight, HERE), Vaseline ($1.69, HERE), Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt ($4.89, HERE), St. Ive’s Acne Control Apricot Scrub ($3.99, HERE), Lubriderm Body Lotion ($5.79, HERE), and more! You’ll have to zoom in (below) to get a better look at how she keeps stocked up!

Would you shower at my place? pic.twitter.com/ThYf11k1lW — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 12, 2021

Rihanna

Rihanna has never put the words out there herself, but it has come out the Bajan songstress’ signature scent comes from KILIAN Paris‘ Love, Don’t Be Shy. Those who have come close enough to the 33-year-old can’t stop gushing about how amazing she smells, with Lil Nas X once saying in an interview that she “smells like heaven,” and even Cardi B gushed to a reporter at the 2019 BET Awards that “she smell good!”

But boy, it doesn’t come cheap. The bottle comes in one size, and one size only, selling for a whopping $245 (HERE).

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman’s secret to red carpet-ready skin happens to be THIS ultra compact SolaWave tool ($149, HERE). The Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy features four functions to have skin radiant and glowing like this star’s!

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet once said, “Tracie’s Resculpting Facial tightens up your skin so much you look like you’ve been on a two-week retreat to Thailand.” We’re not sure what about Thailand makes Kate think of tightened skin, but she’s just one of many to trust Tracie Martyn, with the namesake line luxuriously lathered on the skin of stars. Rihanna (see HERE)? Lili Reinhart? Even Halsey? Check, check, and double check. With the Enzyme Exfoliant Mask ($90, HERE), Firming Serum ($195, HERE), and Amla Purifying Cleanser ($65, HERE), you can get red carpet ready at home, too.

Inspired to dream up a wish list or is your shopping cart stocked and ready to go?? Can’t wait to hear what you’re fawning over, so let us know in the comments (below)!

