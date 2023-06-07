Ashley Graham Claims THIS Natural Aging Remedy Is Better Than Botox Or Fillers!!

Ashley Graham has her go-to move for skincare. And she wants us to learn about it, too!

The 35-year-old supermodel spoke with Byrdie for a new feature last week that is now going viral. Skincare was among the many things she discussed with that outlet — and her routine is simple but so flawless!!

Related: Drew Barrymore Defends Hugh Grant’s Rude Oscars Interview With Ashley Graham!

For the Sports Illustrated superstar, the secret sauce in having such beautiful skin isn’t Botox, or fillers, or anything else. It’s… (drumroll please)… Gua Sha!

The ancient practice, which first originated in China, involves using a smooth-edged tool typically made from jade or rose quartz to scrape off dead skin and keep away wrinkles. Smooth and easy!

When the outlet asked Graham about her skincare “obsession,” the bombshell brunette answered:

“Gua Sha. I’ve seen so many girls do it so wrong and I feel like I have the best teacher in the whole world. Her name is Sandra Lanshin, and she’s also my acupuncturist. If you go on her TikTok or Instagram, she shows you exactly how to do it.”

Speaking of Sandra Lanshin, we’ve got her stuff right here for ya:

Well how ’bout that?!

Graham continued in her chat with the outlet, adding:

“You don’t need filler, you just need gua sha. I tell her all the time, like you are my Botox. I do it sometimes when I’m just laying in bed, on the train into the city, or in the middle of meetings. It’s good for keeping the jawline snatched or to release tension in the neck. I even use it on my calves when I’m wearing heels too much.”

Damn!

It’s not just ancient Chinese medicine that is working wonders for the sexy modern momma. Dial liquid hand soap is also helping things, too. Yes, really!

Related: Ashley’s Husband Got A Vasectomy!

In addition to Gua Sha, Graham explained how the cheap hand soap is great for her skin:

“I’m obsessed with washing my face with Dial hand soap. I saw this girl with perfect skin on TikTok use it, so I did it and I have not gone back. It gets everything so clean. Like it literally takes everything out of your skin, it is insane.”

Simple, effective, and inexpensive! Love it!

Ashley has had some, uhhh, interesting tidbits to share. But this one sounds good!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Ashley Graham/Instagram/Instagram]