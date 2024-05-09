Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, & More React To Hailey & Justin Bieber's Baby News! 

Baby Bieber is on the way! And everyone is celebrating the news, including Hailey and Justin Bieber’s famous pals!

On Thursday, the couple announced they’re expecting their first child together with a series of pictures and videos showing off the 27-year-old model’s baby bump! A source for Entertainment Tonight later revealed Hailey and Justin “are thrilled to be expecting a baby together” and cannot wait to “bring a child into the world” — which could happen very soon! TMZ reported Hailey is over six months pregnant, meaning baby Bieber should arrive this summer! So exciting!!!

Hailey and Justin aren’t the only ones over the moon about their bundle of joy, either! After the Rhode Skin founder announced her pregnancy, tons of celebrities took to the comments section of their posts to send their congratulations. Her bestie Kendall Jenner commented:

“ahhhh here come the tears again “

Aww! Will Hailey’s little one call her friend Auntie Kenny?! Bella Hadid said:

“chillieee williessss I love you soooo much!!!!”

Kim Kardashian chimed in, writing:

“I love you guys sooooo much!!!!”

Kylie Jenner also sent her “love” to Justin and Hailey! Both Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian mentioned how much of a “blessing” this is for the new parents! However, the momager further shared that she is “so so excited” and “can’t wait” for the little tyke’s arrival! Same, Kris! Demi Lovato offered her “congratulations” to Hailey. Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen was extremely “happy” about the news! She expressed:

“EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!”

Her level of excitement is all of ours right now! LOLz! And there’s more reactions from there! Ashley Graham told the two:

“eeeeekkkkkkk beyondddd excited for you two!”

Donatella Versace shared:

“I am soooooo happy for you both!! Congratulations!!!”

Gigi Hadid simply said:

“Yayayayyaaaaaa”

Harry Hudson had some kind words for Justin, too! He gushed about how great of a dad the singer will be, saying:

“AHHH YESSS I love yall so much. You’re literally gonna be the greatest papa ever. So excited for this new chapter.”

So, so sweet! And ultimately, Odell Beckham Jr. said it best:

“We was waiitinnnnn family!!!”

Ha! Everyone was!

Clearly, so many people are hyped for Hailey, Justin, and their kiddo! Congratulations to the lovebirds again! What are YOUR reactions to the baby news, Perezcious readers? Drop them in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]