Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Talked The Whole Night’ At His Birthday Party!

Odell Beckham Jr. just had a birthday bash over the weekend — and you better believe Kim Kardashian was on the guest list.

On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver celebrated his 31s birthday after the coveted CFDA Awards in New York City, and The Kardashians was conveniently in attendance. The ‘90s-themed bash saw a star-studded guest list including the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Lori Harvey, Ashley Graham, Winnie Harlow, Lil Baby, James Harden and other A-listers, but Kim definitely stole the show in a body-hugging black gown and updo.

See the killer look (below):

And it sounds like the athlete spent the evening getting closer to the reality star as a source says they chatted “the whole night” … with Michael Rubin?? An eyewitness told Page Six on Tuesday:

“[Kim and Odell] talked the whole night with Michael Rubin. It was the three of them together.”

Inneresting! Romance rumors have surrounded Kim and the athlete for a couple months now, with a September E! News report even suggesting they have “great chemistry,” but that the SKIMS founder just isn’t “seriously dating anyone at the moment” — unless she finds “the right person.” And it sounds like she’s held true to that, because the insider shared that the pair’s conversations looked pretty platonic at the party:

“It didn’t seem flirty at all.”

But spending the “whole” evening chatting up the birthday boy?? Hmmm, they must be turning into really good friends…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

