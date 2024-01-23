Ashley Graham Calls Out Continued Lack Of Size Inclusivity In Fashion: ‘Not Much Has Changed’

Ashley Graham is here to tell you the fashion industry is far from being fixed!

While appearing at Good American’s open casting call over the weekend, the model spoke with People about how when it comes to inclusivity in fashion, “not much has changed.” She told the outlet:

“There’s still some designers that have said, ‘Sorry, we can’t, we’re just not going to design something for a bigger body.’”

So messed up!! And that’s exactly why she says she’s “not going to stop talking about my body and dressing people of larger sizes because it’s not a norm yet.”

The 36-year-old noted that a lot of the time, designers don’t want to dress bigger models because it just flat out costs more for fabric… which has led her to fronting the bill herself in the past:

“That’s not a negative thing by any means, but it still is just where we are in society.”

Still, though, more changes need to be made. She told the outlet:

“If you look at the runways, not much has changed. If you look at designers, some of them are dressing different types of bodies, but it’s not the norm.”

We certainly have seen more campaigns than there used to be — but she’s right, especially about the runway. A lot more needs to be done.

As for media outlets featuring fuller models? The mother of three says she’s noticed a change, but that “it’s been this tiny crawl.” Thankfully, though, brands like Good American, founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede, don’t skimp out on size-inclusive ranges.

Ultimately, though, Ashley pondered:

“Is it fatphobia? Is it that they’re scared to look like they have fallen into commercialism? Is it because they don’t have the capability to be able to understand what true grading is on different types of bodies when it comes to breast, belly, butt cellulite? I don’t know.”

Ooh, that last question feels like a real gauntlet being thrown down! Of course you can make clothes that look good and stay together on the slimmest, most perfectly bone-structured models. But what about your clothes holding up and still looking good on a variety of sizes, like you see among real people? It’s a good question!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do YOU see a change? Which brands are doing it right? Sound off in the comments down below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]