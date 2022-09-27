Kim Kardashian Backtracks On Biochemist Boyfriend Goals -- She Wants To Date WHO Next?!

So much for Kim Kardashian wanting to date a biochemist!

Earlier this month, the 41-year-old reality TV star went on The Late Late Show and told host James Corden that she was thinking about dating “a scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, [or] attorney.” At issue for the SKIMS mogul at the time, following her recent split from comedian Pete Davidson, was a desire to have her private life more private.

But apparently that’s all for naught now! Because based on a brand new interview the mom of four just gave on Monday, it sounds like she’s changing the strategy on her dating plan!!

Kim went on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday morning and used the popular daytime television show to lay out some thoughts on her love life. Host Kelly Ripa wasn’t shy about prying, and nearly from the top, the 51-year-old TV talker queried Kim about her romantic pursuits.

When Kelly asked about who the SKKN By Kim mogul intends to date next, Kim replied:

“Absolutely no one.”

Oh s**t!

Kelly wisely told Kim that her life trajectory makes her a, ummm, rare potential partner. Thus, Ripa counseled, Kim ought to “stay off dating apps” when she’s ready for her next fling. Yeah, no kidding…

The talk show host added:

“You need a titan of industry. That’s what you need. That is what you are, and that is what you need. It’s a very small field but he’s out there, sitting here, watching this.”

Kim felt like that was good advice!

The Selfish author agreed with Ripa’s take, and referenced back to the biochemist comment she made to Corden a little more than a week ago, but admitted she doesn’t want to dive in right now:

“I did say before, maybe I should try to date a doctor or a scientist. So maybe a bunch of attorneys or scientists would reach out. But I’m just not ready.”

Ah, well. That happens! She’s certainly earned some time alone — and with her kids!

The reality TV superstar added:

“I think it would have to be something set up at a friend’s house. Something very chill. Nowhere out in public. I just want chill. I’m not looking for anything. I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school. And spend time with my kids.”

Amen!

You can see Kim lay it all out there (below):

Inneresting!

Of course, the Kardashians star is raising four little ones — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3 — in a coparenting situation with her ex, Kanye West. She started dating the 28-year-old Davidson late last year, in the weeks after her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October. That relationship wasn’t built to last, and Kim is back on the market. Sounds like she’s going to be single for a while tho!

As for other highlights from her Monday morning sit-down with Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, you can see Kim give thanks that the kids are back in school (below):

She also talks about calmness being her superpower, which is an interesting observation about the ability she has to rise above her very chaotic life:

And finally, she explained to the hosts that she intends to stay blonde for at least a little while longer:

So there you have it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

