Kim Kardashian Has Her Sights On THIS Type Of Man After Summer Breakup From Pete Davidson!

It’s time for Kim Kardashian to make some changes to her love life!

Don’t take our word for it, though. The 41-year-old star said as much in her latest on-air interview! Following her split from comedian Pete Davidson earlier this summer, it now sounds like the A-lister is dead-set on doing things differently when it comes to her next relationship!

On Wednesday, Kim appeared in a sit-down segment on The Late Late Show. Of course, her fam is very familiar with host James Corden — so when it came time for him to prod the SKIMS mogul about her love life, she spoke candidly! First, the British-born TV talker asked whether Kim was ready to date again after suddenly splitting from the Saturday Night Live alum. The Kardashians star demurred, explaining to Corden that love and romance just aren’t in the cards at this point in her life:

“I’m not looking, I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself to focus, to finish [law] school, and all that.”

That’s very understandable! Four kids at home, an ever-growing reality TV empire, a million business ventures, modeling and influencer work, and LAW SCHOOL! So it’s not like Kim doesn’t have a lot on her plate!

Still, she is thinking a little bit about where her love life may go from here. When James joked about whether Kim meets men in grocery store chain Ralph’s like us normies, she shot back that she’s already got some ideas on how to find her next romance! The SKKN By Kim exec said she wants to go on a far more academic arc this time around:

“But I feel like my next route, I feel like I have to do something, like, go to different places. Really, it’s not working, whatever I’m doing. So, I don’t know, maybe, like, go to a hospital and meet a doctor. Or a law firm. I think it’s going to be, like, [a] scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor [or] attorney. That’s maybe what I envision in the future.”

Well that’s interesting!! No disrespect to Pete, who is funny as f**k and seems very sweet, but he’s no biochemist! Neither are, uhhh, other men from Kim’s past. Yeahhhh. Anyways…

You can watch Kim talk about where to find love in her interview segment (below):

Manifest that s**t, Kim!

Now, to be fair to her, she has already been linked to a lawyer in her past! It just turns out that alleged romance was apparently total bull s**t. Womp womp! Perezcious readers will recall how rumors began circulating in early 2021 that Kim was allegedly dating CNN contributor and legal expert Van Jones. The news personality slammed the relationship rumors as “absurd,” and in April of that year said this to Page Six:

“It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her.”

And 12 months later, in April of this year, Jones spoke again about the supposed relationship that never was. Speaking to Kim herself on his Uncommon Ground with Van Jones podcast, he joked that his old college buddies had branded him a “hero” over the rumors. He added:

“It was so weird. I was like, ‘No, we’re just working on trying to get people out of prison,’ but it was a cool rumor.”

So, yeah, there was nothing there. But now Kim wants to date a lawyer. Maybe Van can hook her up with a connection or something?! What do y’all think about the momma of four’s partner plans, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)…

