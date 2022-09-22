Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian For 'Any Stress That I Have Caused' Due To His Wild Social Media Behavior!

Kanye West is trying to get his side of the story out there. (As if he hasn’t done that enough already, but we digress…)

But it’s not a series of random and increasingly chaotic Instagram posts about ex Kim Kardashian this time around! Rather, it’s a calm, coordinated sit-down with the folks at GMA. And in the new interview, released on Thursday morning, the rapper employed a far different strategy than the one he’s been using: he apologized!!!

It’s an interesting tactic — and interesting timing. As we’ve been reporting, Kim was just on GMA herself on Tuesday morning to promote the second streaming season of The Kardashians on Hulu. So, Ye must have figured, why not go where she is and try to make things right?! Not to mention Hulu and ABC are in the same Disney fam!

Related: Kanye & Candice Swanepoel Are Dating — But She Has A History With Kim?!

Of course, Ye has called out the SKIMS mogul, her now-former relationship with ex-BF Pete Davidson, the alleged behind-the-scenes manipulation of her momager Kris Jenner, and much, much more for months. But on Thursday, he tried to backtrack. In a chat with TV journo Linsey Davis, the Hurricane rapper said he has grown a “new respect” for Kim following their split.

For one, he is now sorry for all the public pain he caused for her and the family:

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger. I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”

Wow!

That’s certainly a big update from where he was a few short weeks ago. Here’s hoping Kanye is making a turn for the better!

You can see him discuss Kim during the sit-down in this quick clip (below):

“This is the mother of my children and I apologize for any of stress that I have caused.” @kanyewest speaks on co-parenting with Kim Kardashian. https://t.co/pJ0AQzgKkj pic.twitter.com/ATTI17235u — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 22, 2022

Much of the interview was focused on topics other than his A-list ex, though.

At one point in the chat, Kanye discussed Donda Academy, the private school he founded in California. He did it, he said, because he felt like taking a more active role in his kids’ education:

“As a dad and as a Christian. And I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating. I have a platform where I get to say what so many dads can’t say out loud.”

And he added:

“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter.”

Most dads, like, read to their kids at night, help them with homework, attend PTA meetings, coach sports teams. You know, stuff like that. But Ye started a school?!

Currently in its third year of operation, the reportedly unaccredited school has 82 students enrolled, per GMA. Ye has much bigger plans for it, though, saying the academic work there can “actually turn your kids into, like, geniuses.”

Uh-huh…

There’s definitely a religious undertone to the whole thing, too. The rapper boasted about his academic set-up being used to “spread the gospel” at one point in the interview:

“We spread the gospel.” @kanywest talks about Donda Academy — a private school he created named after his late mother Donda West. https://t.co/pJ0AQzgKkj pic.twitter.com/WdoQJpPxkA — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 22, 2022

Much of the interview centers on Ye’s business fall-out from ill-fated partnerships with Gap and (potentially) Adidas.

As we’ve been reporting, the Yeezy brand partnership with the Gap was dissolved last week. Since then, Ye has taken to IG to criticize Adidas’ management decisions and branding plans, too. Among the issues for Ye with Adidas is their newly-released line of Adilette 22 sandals, which the rapper has called “a fake Yeezy.”

He told GMA about his frustrations there:

“It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. That means that I was there for some specific agenda, not for Yeezy Gap to be everything that it could be, or this dream that I had about what the Gap could be. It’s time for me to make my own thing.”

For now, Adidas is trying to stay steady in their partnership with the Jesus Walks performer. Back in August, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Kasper Rørsted told the Wall Street Journal that Ye is the company’s “most important partner.”

Related: Julia Fox Is ‘Proud’ Of Herself For Ending It With Kanye After The ‘First Sign Of A Red Flag’

Still, Ye used the GMA interview to explain his beef with them. He also spoke about the business acumen he’s supposedly added over the last few years:

“We had to level up. Really show ’em who’s the new boss in town, that I’m the boss of me. I’m no longer just the man ridin’ atop the polo horse. I’m not just a mascot in the middle of the games, gettin’ the crowd hyped up sayin’, ‘Hey, wear this, do this,’ but you know, just learn financial engineering. Learn how to — learn how to really run a company.”

“I will go ahead and say that Sway had the answer.” @kanyewest talks about selling Yeezy brand on his own amidst brand battles and references an interview with Sway from 2013. https://t.co/pJ0AQzgKkj pic.twitter.com/iPvZU9i8YJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 22, 2022

Finally, it sounds like Ye’s presidential aspirations are not over.

Yes, really…

The fashion designer may have had a very ill-fated run for President in 2020, but that failure apparently has not dampened his dreams about holding elected office one day. In fact, he told Davis that he “absolutely” plans to run for President again at some point in the future.

He wouldn’t commit to setting a date, and laid out no indication he would try to get on the ballot in 2024. Still, he made it sound like he was looking to a higher power for political guidance:

“That time wasn’t in God’s time.”

Oh, boy. We’ve seen what happens when politicians invoke God before. So let’s just say we’re a little skeptical about Ye going down that path. He seems to be moving ahead full-force, though. The rapper blasted his critics, saying how he didn’t think it was “radical” for him to promote “the idea of family, the idea of God, the idea of protecting your children’s innocence for as long as possible.”

Ye added:

“When you remove the love and fear of God, you open up the love and fear of everything else. And it’s easier to have sheep when people don’t have God. It’s easier to control the people if people are not controlled by God. Because then they can be controlled by how many likes they have or whatever’s happening on their TikTok or how much money or the perception that people have. But we only have one audience here and that audience is God. And He’s watching us at all times. He’s got my back.”

Ooookay.

Here is that clip:

Well then. Like he always seems to do, Ye has given us a LOT to chew on here.

And there’s more coming! Davis’ ABC News Live-branded sit-down with the rapper will stream in full on Hulu on Thursday night. So for as much as GMA covered, it sounds like there’s even more Kanye to be aired on the streaming giant very soon.

Are y’all ready for that??

[Image via GMA/YouTube/Twitter]