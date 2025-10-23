Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Has 'Never Once' Asked To See The Kids Since Divorce! 

Kim Kardashian is making another heartbreaking confession about co-parenting with Kanye West!

Last week, the reality star sat down for an interview on Call Her Daddy, where she shared that the controversial rapper hasn’t seen their four kids in a couple of months. And it is absolutely not because Kim has purposefully kept the kids away from him the entire time. She slammed the narrative, saying she is only extra cautious when things are “super unhealthy.” She’ll suggest meeting up at her house or picking a different time instead.

Related: North West Details Bond With Kim After It’s Revealed She Hasn’t Seen Her Dad In Months!

Other than that, Kim noted she never keeps North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm from Kanye when he calls and asks to see them — well, more like, if he ever does! It turns out the Stronger artist has NEVER asked to see the children since the divorce! Whoa!

On the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday, Kim opened up about the impact of Ye’s behavior on her and the kids, especially when he goes off on social media about how she is “kidnapping” them. And that’s when she dropped the bombshell. She explained:

“It’s very confusing because it’ll be all this talk on the internet of like, ‘I’m keeping the kids.’ He’s never once called and asked [to see them].”

Whoa! Not ONCE?! No wonder she’s so angry about the narrative he keeps spinning!

“I’ll wake up, and it’s on Twitter that ‘I’m keeping the kids.’ When it’s not true and not rational, I can’t engage all the time. … It’s a divorce. Not a kidnapping. We haven’t left! We have the same address, so he knows where his kids are at.”

Wow. Our hearts break for the kiddos…

According to Kim, the former couple created a co-parenting plan to make things easier after the breakup, including having Ye move in next door. She and Kanye even agreed he could take the kids to school every day and join family dinners each night. However, he bailed on everything! The momma said he decided the arrangement “wasn’t what he wanted” or it became “too much” for him. Either way, it was a disappointing outcome — especially for the kids. All Kim wanted was for her and Kanye to have a “healthy” co-parenting relationship, like the one she saw from her parents growing up:

“But that’s just what I saw from my mom and my stepdad and my dad. I just saw the best co-parenting, the best healthy relationships. So, it is what it is.”

Although their family dynamic upsets Kim, she says she’s not looking for an apology from Kanye. Honestly, we would be shocked if he ever apologized to her or the children. Now she’s just focused on staying “strong” and raising them:

“Is it sad? It is so f**king sad. But I can’t stress too much about that… I can’t be a mess and then have my kids see that. If they think I’m OK, then they’ll be strong too.”

Damn. How devastating for the kids.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram, MEGA/WENN, The Kardashians/Hulu]