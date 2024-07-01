Drunk Kim Kardashian Has No Memory Of Doing Flips With Britney Spears' Manager At Khloé’s Birthday... LOOK!

Kim Kardashian totally flipped at Khloé’s birthday party! Like, LITERALLY!

The Good American founder celebrated her 40th trip around the sun over the weekend with a Dolly Parton-themed party, and her big sis Kim busted out the moves! The SKIMS mogul took to Instagram on Sunday to share rowdy clips from the night before in which she can be seen dancing with Britney Spears’ manager Cade Hudson… Who was helping the mom of four to literally do front and back flips on the dancefloor! Ha!

In the first Story vid, Kim and Cade dance to Way 2 Sexy by Drake before the latter lifts her to do a backflip — clearly after downing some drinks! She captioned it:

“No recollection of this but thank you @cadehudson22”

A second video shows more of the same, which Kim captioned:

“So apparently I was doing this multiple times until we shut the party down. Damn I wish someone told me to have some shots before Dancing with The Stars I night have lasted a bit longer”

HA!!

At one point someone tried to stop Kim, but she responded, “No, it’s fun!” OK, girl! Go AWF!!! Reactions??? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Kim Kardashian & Britney Spears/Instagram, Hulu, & Drew Altizer/WENN]