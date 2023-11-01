Kim Kardashian Debuts From Dusk Till Dawn Inspired Costume -- And Salma Hayek Reacts!

It may be November already, but Kim Kardashian isn’t done with Halloween just yet!

On Instagram on Wednesday, the 43-year-old reality TV star debuted her third costume of the spooky season, and she’s paying homage to the iconic role Salma Hayek played in From Dusk Till Dawn! In a super sexy clip, the SKIMS founder donned a dark red velvet bikini with gold accents as she danced around like Santánico Pandemonium does in the film (pictured above, inset). To complete the look she had a custom feathered headdress, a golden snake bracelet — and the snake itself!

Kimmy Cakes posed and spun around for the camera while a GIANT yellow and white snake wrapped itself around her toned bod. We couldn’t imagine!! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Wow!

Salma herself gave her stamp of approval, too! She reposted Kim’s vid to her Stories and wrote:

“Bravo @kimkardashian. I’m so honored. You’ve brought back some wild memories … and a little PTSD. Kim wore it best.”

Ha!! That’s very sweet — but who do you think wore it best, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via David Rubenstein/Miramax/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]