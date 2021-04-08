Watch Kim Kardashian Help Bestie Jonathan Cheban Stay Calm After He Was Robbed

Things get scary in this week’s episode of KUWTK!

In a clip from Thursday’s all-new hour, Kim Kardashian receives an unnerving phone call from her bestie Jonathan “Foodgood” Cheban, in which he says he’s “freaking out” after being robbed.

As we reported in August 2020, Foodgod had a $250,000 watch stolen by armed robbers in the city of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. Well, he apparently called Kimmy Kakes right after the incident took place, and E! cameras were there to record her reaction.

The SKIMS founder tells her friend:

“Wait, wait, take a deep breath. Hold on, hold on. What is wrong?”

Foodgod explains that criminals with guns robbed him for his watch:

“There was like two of them, I’m freaking out right now.”

When Kim presses Jonathan for details about the robbery, the foodie becomes overwhelmed and starts panicking. But the KKW Beauty founder tries to keep him calm:

“Wait, just take a deep breath. Did you call the cops?”

He replies:

“Yeah, of course I called the cops! They’re looking for them now. Like f**king freaking out, they put a gun to my mom’s head.”

In a confessional, Kim recalls her own experience as a robbery survivor, telling cameras:

“I am definitely shocked over what Jonathan’s saying. I’ve never heard him over the phone like, crying. And it’s really scary because this kind of thing can really traumatize someone.”

After Johnathan reveals there are “20 cops in the house,” Kim urges her friend to come back to El Lay, telling him:

“You’re safe. I love you. That’s all that matters.”

Watch the scary clip for yourself (below).

Back in August, police told TMZ that on the day of the alleged robbery, the reality star and his mom stopped by a friend’s house on their way back from a mall trip. While all three of them were standing in the driveway chatting, a young man reportedly walked up to them and asked for the time.

Sources told the outlet Jonathan sensed something was wrong and told his mom and friend to head inside — but the young man had already allegedly whipped out a gun and started giving them orders. The gunman reportedly moved the trio in between two cars parked in the driveway, preventing them from fleeing, then pointed his gun directly at Cheban’s mother’s head while asking everyone for their valuables and money.

Jonathan told the guy to take whatever he wanted — which ultimately included the star’s own Richard Mille watch, valued at roughly $250,000 — and the gunman fled when neighbors came outside after hearing commotion.

Thank goodness it was only replaceable items that were lost!

