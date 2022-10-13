Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Only Communicating 'Through Assistants' Now: She's 'Had Enough'!

Kim Kardashian is refusing to speak with Kanye West directly anymore!

According to Page Six on Wednesday, a source claims the 41-year-old reality star is so sick of what’s been going down with her ex-husband that the former couple is only communicating through their assistants about their four kids’ schedules:

“They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants.”

Honestly, we can’t blame her for keeping communication as limited as possible! As you know, the 45-year-old rapper has been at the center of controversy recently, as he wore a white supremacist hate slogan, “White Lives Matters,” shirts and made several controversial statements in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson (some of which, it turned out, were too disturbing to air). He was then eventually restricted on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts over the weekend following antisemitic comments. That’s only grown as Ye keeps doubling down.

Like so many people, Kim was disgusted and made “very upset by” his recent words, as the insider said:

“She has had enough of his conspiracy theories, bullying and hateful rhetoric.”

Another source also noted that exactly this kind of Kanye behavior, as “everyone is now seeing for themselves, was the catalyst for the divorce.” They added:

“In the past, when Kanye would spiral and destroy everything in his path, Kim would be the person everyone would call to get him help or be the only one who could get him to snap out of his dark mental state.”

The insider went on to share that Kim, who filed for divorce in 2021 after seven years of marriage, “felt it was best to end the marriage when she realized she could no longer help someone that didn’t want to be helped.”

Another reason for their strained relationship right now? Kanye has grown close with conservative commentator Candace Owens, who joined him at Paris Fashion Week wearing the WLM tees at his YZY show. According to the source, the co-parents were still friendly a month ago, but “things took a turn when Kanye started alienating himself by hanging around Candace.” In fact, a source close to Ye also said he is firing “anyone who has disagreed with him” as he builds a political team with Candace to launch a 2024 presidential campaign:

“She’s calling around on his behalf and working for him. It’s like she’s his publicist and advisor.”

However, Candace shut down the accusations that she has been influencing the father of four, telling Page Six in a statement:

“Despite its veracity, it is patently false that the obvious statement ‘white lives matter’ originated with me. As you will recall from my interview with Tucker Carlson, I had no idea I would be wearing the t-shirt until I arrived in Paris (as a guest) to Ye’s fashion show. I am grateful to have been by his side for such an iconic moment which fostered a much needed national conversation. Also patently false is the idea that I am working for Ye as an advisor or that I have made any calls on his behalf. If it isn’t yet clear, Ye has never had any problem speaking out.”

It definitely seems like Kimmy Kaes has had it with Kanye… Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised Kim and Kanye’s co-parenting situation has taken a turn? Let us know in the comments below.

