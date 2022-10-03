Uhhh, Kanye West Wore A 'White Lives Matter' Shirt At His Surprise Paris Fashion Week Show...

Kanye West is back to causing controversy!

On Monday, the rapper surprised fans with a Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week to showcase his Season 9 collection, and, uh… there’s a very concerning design in the mix!

Before models appeared on the runway, Ye gave a speech while wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt (which also had the Pope’s face on the front). He completed the look with bedazzled flip-flops. Yes, really! And he made other models wear the same controversial shirt on the runway, too! Yeesh. Ch-ch-check it out!

Kanye West wearing a White Lives Matter hoodie‼️???? pic.twitter.com/9Xr7UCQAdF — RapTV (@Rap) October 3, 2022

He was also spotted standing next to controversial political commentator Candace Owens at his show, who wore a similar shirt. You can see the snapshot (below).

Kanye West and Candace Owens wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts at his fashion show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/eJekZ8cGhe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2022

Huh…

Before the show kicked off, he referenced his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s scary 2016 Paris robbery, his former manager Scooter Braun, and his recent struggles with Gap while speaking to the audience. At one point, he argued:

“I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader. You can’t manage me.”

Hear his full speech (below)!

Before the show, the rapper touted appearances by Kim, ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, and his supposed muse Candice Swanepoel, as well as stars like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Angelina Jolie, Lauryn Hill, Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski, Gisele Bündchen, Bella Hadid, and Amelia Gray Hamlin. Unfortunately for viewers, it only appears like Shayk, Campbell, and Hamlin were there in person, with the Russian model just watching from the side as the other two took the runway. Hmm.

Some of the models were reportedly also in “White Lives Matter” shirts, a horrible play off the “Black Lives Matter” movement, as the design appears to be part of his new collection. Sigh. NOT what the world needs more of. And definitely not the message his four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm need to be hearing. Fans were furious to see Kanye’s new fashion inspo, writing on Twitter:

“Sending a ‘WHITE LIVES MATTER’ t-shirt down a runway in Paris is literal insanity and no amount of gospel is getting that man through Heaven’s gate, I’m so sorry” “mind you kanye was just calling kim and kris [Kris Jenner] the kkk 2 weeks ago and now he’s wearing a white lives matter shirt.” “Kanye west making Black models wear ‘white lives matter’ shirts is a culmination of his anti blackness and his immersion in white supremacy ideologies and methods. Disgusting” “Kanye West was on instagram not too long ago talking about the Kardashians we’re corrupting his BLACK children… just to be wearing a White Lives Matter shirt” “kanye west going from ‘George Bush doesn’t care about Black people’ to kanye west not caring about Black people is wild. wishing him nothing but the worst.”

Yikes! Not the reaction he was probably hoping for, though that shouldn’t have been a surprise.

Of course, he’s no stranger to drama — especially when it comes to his style! This outfit backlash comes after he infamously wore a MAGA hat during a trip to the White House in 2018 and caused controversy in 2013 for donning a jacket with a Confederate flag on it. But despite the hubbub, he doesn’t seem to think there’s anything wrong with the statement he’s making. Before his show, he discussed his inspiration for this collection with Vogue, saying:

“You know, specifically in this fashion context, I see myself more as a George Lucas than a fashion designer. There’s just people. From the same planet. And sometimes, in high school, it feels like we don’t fit in. And in a situation like this, we have the opportunity to come together to express who we are.”

He continued:

“It’s leaning into the shape of how I see this future world … this alternate world. But in high school. It’s focused on curriculum because both my parents are educators.”

Is a “White Lives Matter” shirt really the right way to shape the future?! We don’t think so!

Kanye West opens the Balenciaga SS23 show. pic.twitter.com/MhIKzpBFqa — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 2, 2022

This scandal comes after Ye was spotted attending fashion shows in London and Paris over the last week. He also made his runway debut as a model by opening up the Balenciaga show on Sunday (above). Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and daughter Northie were there to support him. Wonder what they think of his latest collection?? Thoughts?!

