Kanye West Is Apparently 'Trying To Drown Out' Anti-Semitic Comments By Showing Off New Gal Pal!

Kanye West is apparently hoping the world won’t notice his anti-Semitic posts and other public comments.

It’s a little late for that, honestly. Besides, he should be called out for his troubling and inappropriate commentary on Jewish people, both on his Instagram and Twitter accounts and in unaired footage from his interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Still, it sounds like the rapper is trying to distract attention away from those views.

Perezcious readers might recall how Ye stepped out over the weekend with a mystery woman in Santa Monica. The two stopped off at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi and then went clothing shopping. Later, they were photographed on a second date — a movie night watching Triangle of Sadness up in Hollywood.

While his date’s identity was a mystery for a little while, fans quickly figured it out: the woman is model Juliana Nalú, and she’s supposedly only involved with Ye now to misdirect attention away from his “death con 3” bull s**t… Or that’s what a source says, at least.

According to an insider who spoke to Page Six about the Jesus Walks rapper, Ye is trying to flood the internet with other things for fans to discuss away from his anti-Semitism and unpredictable behavior:

“[Ye is] trying to drown out [he headlines about anti-Semitism] with other content.”

Apparently, that is where Nalú comes in to play. The insider alleged:

“The new girlfriend — whatever is next — it’s to try and make people forget.”

Hmmm…

Can’t speak for everyone, but we’re definitely NOT going to forget Ye’s words. And thankfully it sounds like a lot of other people aren’t going to forget, either. Nor should they!!

It’s been a shocking few weeks for Kanye. His “White Lives Matter” stunt at Paris Fashion Week really set things off, and then following that up with the Tucker Carlson Tonight interview only made it worse. Things went to another level with that now-infamous weekend tweet claiming he was going to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” In the aftermath of that shocking statement, Twitter locked his account. That is something IG had done just days before, which necessitated the rapper’s move over to the short-form social network in the first place.

Now, insiders are worried Ye is on the verge of — or in the midst of — a very serious mental break. It remains to be seen who can help him, though it’s possible Elon Musk may be the man for the job. Yes, really.

Honestly, at this point, we’re in favor of whatever will get Kanye the help and support he needs. But we’re not going to forget his troubling anti-Semitic comments. Nor should any of y’all. They have NO place in public discourse!

