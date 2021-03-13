Kim Kardashian Is Clearly Unbothered AF And Focused On Herself As Kanye West Divorce Continues

Kim Kardashian West isn’t about to lose focus on what really matters here: herself!

The KUWTK star isn’t worrying too much about the Kanye West divorce, it would seem. At least, that’s the vibe we’re getting based on the latest set of pics she posted to her Instagram account on Friday, March 12. Just saying!

The makeup biz mogul and media maven captioned the pics with a very telling message, admonishing her audience to “zone out and focus on you.”

And the pics themselves, considering they were super sexy with a skin tight, scantily-clad bikini, definitely sent Kanye a little bit of a low-key message about what Yeezy is missing out on, too!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

See?!

She doesn’t seem to be worried or concerned at all…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take about this seriously relaxed look for the A-lister, even in spite of all the drama swirling around her…

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]