Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Divorce Is Going 'As Smoothly As Possible'... So Far

It’s sad to see a couple as iconic as Kimye call it quits, but after everything they’ve been through the last couple years, at least there’s no drama.

We knew that it was only a matter of time before Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, so no one was too surprised when the news finally broke. But while their relationship had been tumultuous and highly publicized in the past (particularly during the rapper’s ill-fated 2020 presidential campaign), the breakup is going down with little fanfare.

A source told Us Weekly:

“Kim is doing well, she’s taking things day by day. Everything has been going as smoothly as possible with her and Kanye so far.”

An insider previously told Entertainment Tonight that while the SKIMS founder will “always love” her ex, she was “absolutely relieved” to finally pull the plug. They shared:

“She is happy to see that chapter close. She knows that it is what is healthiest for her and her family and she is ready to put this hardship behind her both publicly and personally. Kim has had her moments of feeling overwhelmed as a mom, of course, but the fact that her family has been so unified and supported her through this difficult time has made things so much easier for her to process.”

The Life of Pablo artist, on the other hand, was less ready to say goodbye. The source explained:

“The divorce has been difficult for him, but knowing that he has access to his little ones and has split custody is making the transition easier. Kim and Kanye are in contact with regards to their kids. Kanye has hope that they will reconcile, but he is not expecting that in the immediate future.”

Despite whatever hope ‘Ye may be holding on to, it seems that he’s accepted the inevitable. Another ET source dished:

“Kim filing for divorce from Kanye is just a formal part of the process. The couple has been done for a while and have been amicable for a while. At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely, but knew it was time to call it quits. Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them.”

Solid co-parenting — we love to see it!

Honestly, it seems like these two could both use some peace after the spectacle of the last year (plus living through a global pandemic). We hope that this split is the best for both of them and continue to wish them the best moving forward.

