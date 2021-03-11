Kanye West 'Abruptly Cut Himself Off' From Communication With Kim Kardashian As Divorce Plays Out -- Trouble Ahead??

Uhh, should we be concerned things are about to get SUPER dramatic here, or can these two remain nice enough to get through divorce and co-parent successfully after that??

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly “not talking” now that the 40-year-old reality TV star has officially filed for divorce. And in fact, the sudden silence actually started before the legal briefs were filed in court! This doesn’t sound good…

According to Page Six, the 43-year-old Chicago-born rapper “abruptly cut himself off” from Kim “even before” their divorce filing became official. An insider recounted the exact words Kanye used to break the chain of communication, and WOW — this sure sounds harsh to us (below):

“Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security.’”

Ummm… that seems like kind of a serious brush-off, doesn’t it?!

!!!

But Kim doesn’t think so, apparently! The source was quick to note that even while the now-estranged famous couple may not be talking with each other, the KKW Beauty founder still has faith in their co-parenting future for children North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

The insider explained:

“Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them. She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.”

Like, OK, whatever works for them, we suppose… This lack of communication definitely makes us a little leery though. The divorce has appeared to be so smooth up until this point. Like, it couldn’t possibly be this easy, right?

Then again, both parties were wealthy prior to getting hitched, and at least financially they appear poised to head their separate ways by each keeping their own money. (Oh, and Kim keeps the Hidden Hills mansion, which is the children’s home — the one piece of property they could’ve really potentially fought over.)

But money pales in comparison to a healthy relationship where mom and dad communicate with each other! These two have four kids that not only want to see both parents, but could really benefit by seeing them being civil with each other. At some point, as the kids get older and begin to understand more of what’s going on, it might be beneficial to have parents on the same page.

Tough to make that happen if all communication has been cut off! What do U make of this abrupt new development, Perezcious readers? Surprised by Kanye’s apparent antics here? Do U expect worse to come down the road? Or can the ex-couple smooth things over well enough?!

Sound OFF about it with your take down in the comments (below)…

